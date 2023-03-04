Home States Andhra Pradesh

About 60 per cent pilgrims to get Divya Darshan tokens for Srivari Darshan

Published: 04th March 2023 08:41 AM

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is contemplating to resume Divya Darshan to those who do not possess any tokens or tickets for Srivari darshan, said TTD Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy.

During the monthly, ‘Dial your EO’ programme held at Annamaiah Bhavan in Tirumala on Friday, the EO responded to a couple of callers who sought resumption of Divya Darshan tokens on both the footpath routes. The EO said that even the darshan ticket holders can also trek the Alipiri and Srivari Mettu footpath routes. To avoid issuance of Divya Darshan tokens to the pilgrims who already possess SSD, SED, VIP break or Arjita Seva tickets, we have done a survey to find the count. About 60% of pilgrims are found trekking the footpaths without any tokens. So we will soon design an app and resume issuance of DD tokens, he said.

The EO received calls from 26 pilgrim callers hailing from various States across the Country. Two more callers brought to the notice of EO about the non-receiving of any confirmation message for accommodation though the amount was paid through UPI mode, to which the EO said the issue will be looked at by the IT team of TTD and sorted out soon.

Some devotees also suggested EO to accept only Aadhaar while booking electronic dip tickets as some devotees were making multiple ticket bookings with Voter Id also. Welcoming their suggestion, the EO said that it will be implemented to enable Arjita Seva tickets in electronic dip to more number of devotees.

When some callers expressed doubts on overload of server as TTD has released three months quota of Arjita Seva tickets online at one go, the EO said that TTD has resumed the old system of releasing three months quota of Arjita seva tickets.

