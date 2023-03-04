Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Elderly woman sexually assaulted by 35-year-old

The accused is identified as Devara Venkatesh (35), native of Mariyampet in Chirala.

Published: 04th March 2023 09:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2023 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

Rape, crimes against women, harassment, sexual abuse

(Representational Image)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A 76-year-old woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by a 35-year-old man in Chirala Two Town police station limits in Bapatla district on Friday. According to the police, the accused is identified as Devara Venkatesh (35), native of Mariyampet in Chirala. The woman has been living alone at her house for the past few years. 

On Thursday midnight, Venkatesh in an inebriated state break into her house and tried to assault her. The elderly woman cried out loudly and the neighbours rushed to her house after hearing her cries. 

Fearing them, Venkatesh fled from the scene. Upon receiving the information, Chirala two town police rushed to the spot and shifted the victim to Chirala government hospital for medical tests. The police filed a case and are searching for the accused.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A collage of Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao. (File Photo | PTI)
Stalin and KCR: A tale of two anti-BJP gatherings in South India
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Bihar's officials to visit Tamil Nadu, assist migrants' return to state
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Question mark on Opposition unity as Congress puts up dismal show in N-E
Maharashtra deputy CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis addresses a press conference. (File Photo | PTI)
Devendra Fadnavis takes U-turn over OPS, says they are positive about OPS implementation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp