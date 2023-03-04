Andhra Pradesh: Elderly woman sexually assaulted by 35-year-old

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A 76-year-old woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by a 35-year-old man in Chirala Two Town police station limits in Bapatla district on Friday. According to the police, the accused is identified as Devara Venkatesh (35), native of Mariyampet in Chirala. The woman has been living alone at her house for the past few years.

On Thursday midnight, Venkatesh in an inebriated state break into her house and tried to assault her. The elderly woman cried out loudly and the neighbours rushed to her house after hearing her cries.

Fearing them, Venkatesh fled from the scene. Upon receiving the information, Chirala two town police rushed to the spot and shifted the victim to Chirala government hospital for medical tests. The police filed a case and are searching for the accused.

