AP gets Rs 11,87,756 cr investments on Day 1 of Global Investors Summit

S Viswanath

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Materialisation of MoUs will provide direct and indirect employment to 3.92 lakh people in State ,Against expected investments of Rs 2 lakh crore, govt attracts five times more on Day One itself, 64 companies sign MoUs with AP govt on the first day, Rs 1.80L crore proposals expected on 2nd day

On the first day of the two-day Global Investors Summit 2023, which began in Visakhapatnam on Friday, the Andhra Pradesh government got 92 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) worth a whopping 11,87,756 crore investments. Once the MoUs get realised, the proposed industries will provide employment to 3.92 lakh people in the State. Against the expected investments of 2 lakh crore during the two-day summit, the government attracted five times more on Day One itself. Investors exchanged MoUs with the AP government in the presence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Impressed by the presentation given by the government, explaining the advantages of AP to emerge as the best investment destination with the theme ‘Advantage Andhra Pradesh where abundance meets prosperity’, several industrial tycoons turned up at the GIS and announced their investment proposals at the inaugural session.

A total of 64 companies signed MoUs with the AP government on the first day of the summit, which can be termed a mega success of the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government. The investment drives which started from Delhi, followed by Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai and Hyderabad, culminated into a grand success at Visakhapatnam summit. More proposals worth another 1.80 lakh crore are expected to be signed on the second day of the summit.

Among the major investors are National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), which signed three MoUs with an investment of 2.35 lakh crore, generating employment for 77,000 people. JSW Group signed six MoUs worth 50,632 crore, generating employment for 9,500 people. ABC Limited signed an MoU with an investment of 1.20 lakh crore, generating employment for 7,000 people.

Aurobindo Group signed five MoUs with an investment of 10,365 crore, generating employment for 5,250 people. Adani Green Energy signed two MoUs with an investment of 21,820 crore, generating employment for 14,000 people. Aditya Birla Group signed two MoUs with an investment of 9,300 crore, generating employment for 2,850 people. Jindal Steel signed an MoU with an investment of 7,500 crore, generating employment for 2,500 people.

More than 200 stalls, including over 30 showcasing the various advantages of investing in Andhra Pradesh in 13 crucial sectors identified by the government, were set up in the sprawling sports grounds of Andhra University College of Engineering. Over 8,000 dignitaries and investors from across India and 40 other countries attended the event.

