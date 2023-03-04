Home States Andhra Pradesh

AP set to witness immense port-based development soon

 In addition to the six existing ports, four more are coming up in the State.

Published: 04th March 2023 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2023 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

Global Investors Summit 2023

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Speakers at the Global Investors Summit, felt that Andhra Pradesh with the second longest coastline in the country, has immense potential to witness port-based development. In addition to the six existing ports, four more are coming up in the State.“Except clearing some bottlenecks to ensure hassle-free transportation, AP has all the advantages to achieve tremendous progress in the port-based development,” opined G Sambasiva Rao, vice-president of National Association for Container Freight Stations and also chairman of Sneha Sandhya Age Care Foundation, at a session organised on port-based development at the summit. 

Speaking to TNIE on the sidelines of the Global Investors Summit, Rao said with the existing and coming major and minor ports, as well as the better air, rail and road connectivity, there are ample opportunities for AP to grow as the leader in port based development, thereby generating revenue and improving employment opportunities.

“Of course there are some bottlenecks like narrow roads. For instance, in case of Visakhapatnam port, narrow roads come in the way of further growth of port-based activity. 

The solution is to widen the roads. As the Centre in its logistics policy has decided to provide end-to-end mile connectivity of ports, the Andhra Pradesh government can take its problems to the notice of the Centre and it can get the necessary support under the Gati Shakti scheme for rapid development,” he said.

