CM responsible for liquor menace in Andhra Pradesh: Lokesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Continuing his broadside against Jagan Reddy government in the state, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh lashed out at CM Jagan and said the person who promised total prohibition has only encouraged liquor of different brands through its channel and moreover is responsible for the state earning misnomer as ‘Ganja Capital’.

Addressing a public meeting in Punganoor of Chittoor district, TDP leader squarely blamed Jagan for withdrawal of several industries. “All the industries that TDP had brought were chased out by Jagan, creating non-conducive atmosphere,” he said, adding that Foxcon going to Telangana is one big example. In a series of questions, Lokesh bashed on CM for failing to his promise of bringing job opportunities to the State.

“Jagan should explain where are 6,500 police jobs which he had promised? Why Jagan government failed to oppose Upper Bhadra project which poses great threat to future of Rayalaseema. Major part of his speech was focused on criticisng minister Peddireddy, who represents Punganoor in the Assembly.”

“If given power, we will not only take care of the erring police officials, but also cleanse Pungnaoor. We will not spare any wrong doer, irrespective of position,” he said. Lokesh urged the people of Punganoor to give massive mandate to TDP in 2024.

