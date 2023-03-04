Gadgets pose hearing loss threat 

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: With increasing electronic gadgets, especially earbuds and headphones, people suffering from hearing problems are rasing day by day. According to World Health Organisation reports, over one billion people aged between 12 to 35 are risking losing their hearing due to prolonged and excessive exposure to loud music of recreational noise.

According to the first World Report on Hearing by WHO, around one in four people will be living with some degree of hearing loss by 2050. According to the experts, the primary culprit for noise-induced hearing loss caused by modern technology is earbuds and headphones. Studies show that as many as 65 per cent of people who use personal music players with earbuds/headphones consistently play music louder than 85 dB which is harmful to the eardrum in the inner ear. The louder the sound, the more quickly the damage can occur.

For example, it takes about eight hours of exposure before sounds at 85dB cause damage, but a sound that is 100dB (like headphones at maximum volume) can harm your hearing in just 15 minutes. In addition to listening to music, earbuds or headphones are often used for watching movies, TV shows and videos across social media platforms.

Many of these platforms do not regulate volume output, meaning the next video plays at ear-splitting levels. In order to avoid severe hearing problems, the experts are suggesting following the 60/60 rule. This means you should listen to your music, not more than 60 per cent of your device’s maximum volume for no more than 60 minutes at a time. Another major issue in treating hearing issues is their diagnosis.

Many people even if they see any red signs, ignore them and don’t consult a doctor until the situation gets worse. With an aim to raise awareness about how to prevent deafness and hearing loss, March 3 is observed as World Hearing Day to promote support for ear and hearing care across the globe.

