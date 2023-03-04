Home States Andhra Pradesh

Global Investors Summit: Jagan reiterates plans to make Visakhapatnam as AP’s executive capital

Reiterating his plans to make Visakhapatnam as the State’s executive capital, Jagan says the city has emerged as strong economic hub

Published: 04th March 2023 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2023 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Andhra Pradesh attracted investments to the tune of Rs 13 lakh crore, involving 340 proposals, which would provide employment to nearly six lakh people across 20 sectors, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy made the big announcement at the inaugural address of the Global Investors Summit held at Visakhapatnam on Friday.

Jagan Mohan Reddy, who inaugurated the Summit, said, “As many as 92 MoUs would be executed with an investment of Rs 11.85 lakh crore giving employment to 4 lakh people.

The remaining 248 MoUs would be executed on Saturday with an investment of Rs 1.15 lakh crore and employment to almost two lakh people. Reliance Group, Adani Group, Aditya Birla Group, Aurobindo Group, NTPC, IOCL, Jindal Group and others would be setting up and expanding their businesses in Andhra.’’

Welcoming the business leaders, delegates and representatives from various countries, Chief Minister Jagan said that the State government would like to communicate to the domestic and international investor community that they mean a lot through the Summit. 

Vizag will be our executive capital in the days to come: Jagan

“To us you are important,’’ he said and asserted the Summit has been organised to communicate the AP’s strengths, diverse opportunities it offers, business friendly-environment, robust infrastructure, emphasis on innovation and above all the State government’s commitment towards sustainable long term growth.

Jagan said that 2023 would be an important year for India as the country would be hosting G20 conference with theme ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’. “I am sure that India G20 Presidency under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be defining moment for all of us. Vizag is also hosting one of the important meeting of the working committee meetings as well,’’ he said.

Jagan Mohan Reddy once again made clear his plans to make Visakhapatnam as the State’s executive capital. “This beautiful city of Visakhapatnam would be our executive capital in the days to come. I will be moving shortly to Visakhapatnam in the days to come,’’ he reiterated. He said that Visakhapatnam emerged as strong economic hub with the presence of multiple PSUs, Medtech zone and a tourist hotspot. “The city is not only known for industrial strengths but picturesque beauty and serene landscape.”

The Chief Minister asserted that Andhra Pradesh is one among the leading States driving the growth story of India. Emphasising on the inherent strengths of the State, including mineral wealth, abundant natural resources, 974 km coastline and others, the Chief Minister said that the State also possesses robust infrastructure, six operating ports and four more are under development. Apart from this, there are six airports across the State, of which three are international.Three of the 11 industrial corridors being developed in country are coming up in the State would be housing 10 industrial nodes, he said.
On the advantages of investing in the State, Jagan Mohan Reddy said that Andhra Pradesh has a network of leading educational institutions, abundant industrial land bank, strategic location, thriving industrial and business eco-system, skilled youth and above all proactive govt with an enabling policy framework.
He went on to add that Andhra Pradesh has achieved year-on-year growth of 11.43 per cent in 2021-22, which was the highest in the country. “In the last three years, the exports from AP increased at compounded annual growth of 9.3 per cent. Our endeavours for sustainable progress was also recognised by NITI Aayog, which rated the State in the third position in its SGD India index rankings for 2020-21 across Social, Economic and Environmental criteria,’’ he asserted.

Jagan Mohan Reddy said, “Government has been emphasising on four key pillars, which include greenification, industrial and logistics infrastructure, digitisation and enterprise and skill development. With decarbaonisation becoming global imperative, transition to renewable energy is on focus and AP has 82 GW potential for solar, wind and pump storage.’’ He added that his government had identified and set aside dedicated land parcels for setting up these three projects.

Jagan also said that his government was constructing four new ports at Kakinada, Bhavanpadu, Machilipatnam and Ramayapatnam “I wish to point out that AP is the only state with three industrial corridors -- Vizag-Chennai, Chennai-Bengaluru, and Hyderabad - Bangaluru and these corridors are planned in proximity to various demand centres and provide excellent connectivity form various ports to hinterland locations,’’ he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Global Investors Summit Andhra executive capital
India Matters
A collage of Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao. (File Photo | PTI)
Stalin and KCR: A tale of two anti-BJP gatherings in South India
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Bihar's officials to visit Tamil Nadu, assist migrants' return to state
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Question mark on Opposition unity as Congress puts up dismal show in N-E
Maharashtra deputy CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis addresses a press conference. (File Photo | PTI)
Devendra Fadnavis takes U-turn over OPS, says they are positive about OPS implementation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp