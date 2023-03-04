Global Investors Summit: Jagan reiterates plans to make Visakhapatnam as AP’s executive capital

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh attracted investments to the tune of Rs 13 lakh crore, involving 340 proposals, which would provide employment to nearly six lakh people across 20 sectors, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy made the big announcement at the inaugural address of the Global Investors Summit held at Visakhapatnam on Friday.

Jagan Mohan Reddy, who inaugurated the Summit, said, “As many as 92 MoUs would be executed with an investment of Rs 11.85 lakh crore giving employment to 4 lakh people.

The remaining 248 MoUs would be executed on Saturday with an investment of Rs 1.15 lakh crore and employment to almost two lakh people. Reliance Group, Adani Group, Aditya Birla Group, Aurobindo Group, NTPC, IOCL, Jindal Group and others would be setting up and expanding their businesses in Andhra.’’

Welcoming the business leaders, delegates and representatives from various countries, Chief Minister Jagan said that the State government would like to communicate to the domestic and international investor community that they mean a lot through the Summit.

Vizag will be our executive capital in the days to come: Jagan

“To us you are important,’’ he said and asserted the Summit has been organised to communicate the AP’s strengths, diverse opportunities it offers, business friendly-environment, robust infrastructure, emphasis on innovation and above all the State government’s commitment towards sustainable long term growth.

Jagan said that 2023 would be an important year for India as the country would be hosting G20 conference with theme ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’. “I am sure that India G20 Presidency under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be defining moment for all of us. Vizag is also hosting one of the important meeting of the working committee meetings as well,’’ he said.

Jagan Mohan Reddy once again made clear his plans to make Visakhapatnam as the State’s executive capital. “This beautiful city of Visakhapatnam would be our executive capital in the days to come. I will be moving shortly to Visakhapatnam in the days to come,’’ he reiterated. He said that Visakhapatnam emerged as strong economic hub with the presence of multiple PSUs, Medtech zone and a tourist hotspot. “The city is not only known for industrial strengths but picturesque beauty and serene landscape.”

The Chief Minister asserted that Andhra Pradesh is one among the leading States driving the growth story of India. Emphasising on the inherent strengths of the State, including mineral wealth, abundant natural resources, 974 km coastline and others, the Chief Minister said that the State also possesses robust infrastructure, six operating ports and four more are under development. Apart from this, there are six airports across the State, of which three are international.Three of the 11 industrial corridors being developed in country are coming up in the State would be housing 10 industrial nodes, he said.

On the advantages of investing in the State, Jagan Mohan Reddy said that Andhra Pradesh has a network of leading educational institutions, abundant industrial land bank, strategic location, thriving industrial and business eco-system, skilled youth and above all proactive govt with an enabling policy framework.

He went on to add that Andhra Pradesh has achieved year-on-year growth of 11.43 per cent in 2021-22, which was the highest in the country. “In the last three years, the exports from AP increased at compounded annual growth of 9.3 per cent. Our endeavours for sustainable progress was also recognised by NITI Aayog, which rated the State in the third position in its SGD India index rankings for 2020-21 across Social, Economic and Environmental criteria,’’ he asserted.

Jagan Mohan Reddy said, “Government has been emphasising on four key pillars, which include greenification, industrial and logistics infrastructure, digitisation and enterprise and skill development. With decarbaonisation becoming global imperative, transition to renewable energy is on focus and AP has 82 GW potential for solar, wind and pump storage.’’ He added that his government had identified and set aside dedicated land parcels for setting up these three projects.

Jagan also said that his government was constructing four new ports at Kakinada, Bhavanpadu, Machilipatnam and Ramayapatnam “I wish to point out that AP is the only state with three industrial corridors -- Vizag-Chennai, Chennai-Bengaluru, and Hyderabad - Bangaluru and these corridors are planned in proximity to various demand centres and provide excellent connectivity form various ports to hinterland locations,’’ he said.

