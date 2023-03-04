TTD will revise list of  immovable properties: TTD Executive Officer

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) will revise the list of its immovable properties duly correcting the duplication of extents as well as the sub-divisions in some of the Survey Numbers and furnish the details through the Commissioner of Endowments to the Registration Department for publishing the same in IGRS Website, said TTD Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy.

Speaking to media at Annamaiah Bhavan in Tirumala on Friday, the EO clarified on the issue that the list of immovable properties pertaining to TTD will be kept in abeyance till furnishing of the revised details.

He said it was verified in the IGRS website that many of the extents in various survey numbers situated in Tirupati mandal, Tirupati division of Tirupati district, were repeated resulting in the duplication of extents.

“Of the 960 immovable properties of TTD extending in an area of 7,126.85 acres across the country, 690 properties to the tune of 6,657.43 acres are located in AP. Out of which, about 3,663 acres are present in Tirupati alone. Of these, 584 acres are under dispute and covered under various court cases. To avoid inconvenience to the public, the revised list with sub-divisions duly removing the duplications, will be submitted to the Commissioner Endowments,” he reiterated.

