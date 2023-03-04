Home States Andhra Pradesh

Won’t attack Govt for two days, says Pawan Kalyan 

The JSP leader urged the government to ensure AP’s economic growth potential, strong demographic dividend, rich mineral resources and coastal line is well projected to the industry.

Published: 04th March 2023 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2023 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan (Photo | EPS)

Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Extending its full support to Andhra Pradesh government, Jana Sena Party leader Pawan Kalyan on Friday said his party will not attack the government for the two-days, during which Global Investors Summit is being held. 

Taking to the microblogging site, the minister in his tweet said, “In the larger interest of the state, we will not make any political comments on the government in the due course of Investors Summit.  We extend our full support to Andhra Pradesh government and wish them the best for the Investors summit.”

“JSP welcomes all the investors to Visakhapatnam. I am sure the investors will be impressed with our talented Andhra Youth. May this Investors Summit bring fortune to the State, jobs to our youth and value for money to every investor,” he tweeted.  The JSP leader urged the government to ensure AP’s economic growth potential, strong demographic dividend, rich mineral resources and coastal line is well projected to the industry.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Global Investors Summit Jana Sena Party Pawan Kalyan
India Matters
A collage of Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao. (File Photo | PTI)
Stalin and KCR: A tale of two anti-BJP gatherings in South India
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Bihar's officials to visit Tamil Nadu, assist migrants' return to state
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Question mark on Opposition unity as Congress puts up dismal show in N-E
Maharashtra deputy CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis addresses a press conference. (File Photo | PTI)
Devendra Fadnavis takes U-turn over OPS, says they are positive about OPS implementation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp