Won’t attack Govt for two days, says Pawan Kalyan 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Extending its full support to Andhra Pradesh government, Jana Sena Party leader Pawan Kalyan on Friday said his party will not attack the government for the two-days, during which Global Investors Summit is being held.

Taking to the microblogging site, the minister in his tweet said, “In the larger interest of the state, we will not make any political comments on the government in the due course of Investors Summit. We extend our full support to Andhra Pradesh government and wish them the best for the Investors summit.”

“JSP welcomes all the investors to Visakhapatnam. I am sure the investors will be impressed with our talented Andhra Youth. May this Investors Summit bring fortune to the State, jobs to our youth and value for money to every investor,” he tweeted. The JSP leader urged the government to ensure AP’s economic growth potential, strong demographic dividend, rich mineral resources and coastal line is well projected to the industry.

