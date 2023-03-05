Andhra Pradesh signs 286 MoUs worth Rs 1.56 lakh crore on day 2 of Global Investors Summit

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: On the second and final day of Global Investors Summit 2023, the Andhra Pradesh government signed MoUs worth 1,56,978 crore taking the total investments to 13,41,734 crore. A total of 378 MoUs were signed at the summit, which will create job opportunities for 6.09 lakh people.

Reliance signed an MoU with an investment of 5 lakh crore, generating employment for one lakh people. HPCL signed an MoU with an investment of 14.3 crores, generating employment for 1,500 people. HCL Technologies signed two MoUs with an investment of 22 crores, generating employment for 5,000 people. Flipkart signed two MoUs with an investment of 20 crores, generating employment for 300 people.

A total of 286 MoUs were signed on Saturday in more than 13 sectors, which will provide employment to 2.10 lakh people. Though the total worth of the MoUs was low, compared to the proposals that came up on Day One of the summit, the total investment proposals are more or less 13 lakh crore. Proceedings of Day 2 of the GIS began with the exchange of MoUs between the investors and the AP government.

The Agriculture Department signed 15 MoUs worth 1,160 crores, creating employment for 280 people. The Animal Husbandry Department signed eight MoUs worth 1,020 crores, which will generate employment for 3,750 people. The highest number of 117 MoUs were signed in the tourism sector on the final day of the summit. The MoUs worth 22,096 crores will generate employment for more than 30,000 people.

The sectors that attracted huge investments include energy, industries and commerce, IT and ITES, tourism, agriculture and animal husbandry. Going by the sector-wise investment proposals, the Energy Department signed 42 MoUs.

