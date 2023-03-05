Investors lost faith in YSRC govt: TDP's Lokesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Industrial tycoons have lost faith in the State government and thus they are not coming forward to invest in Andhra Pradesh, said TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh.

As part of his Yuva Galam Padayatra, Lokesh interacted with youth at Kallur village in the Punganur Assembly segment of the Chittoor district on Saturday. When the youth informed him that they had lost their jobs due to the closure of industrial units, Lokesh assured them that once the TDP returns to power in the State, they will get better employment opportunities.

When some of them wanted to know whether the youth will have an opportunity in politics, Lokesh replied that TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu wants to give 40% representation to youth in the party.

A majority of them complained that the Chittoor district was the worst affected due to the regressive YSRC government. False cases were registered against them and due to this their future is in dilemma, they said. Lokesh assured them that once the TDP comes to power, all such false cases would be lifted. He called upon the minorities and the youth to fight with the right spirit and not get scared of false cases.

