Minister gives credit to CM Jagan for success of summit

He said the Chief Minister instructed them to focus on reforms such as ease of doing business and infra facilities and opportunities in the State instead of going about on investment figures.

Delegates from several countries attend Global Investors Summit in Visakhapatnam on Saturday I Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The two-day Global Investors Summit held in Visakhapatnam on Friday and Saturday, attracted huge investments due to the confidence and trust of investors from across the globe in the state government, Minister for IT and Industries Gudivada Amarnath said. 

Speaking to mediapersons on Saturday, he said the summit won the attention of several countries and 353 MoUs worth 13 lakh crore investment were signed. He said the mood of the investors was reflected in the words as top guns of the industry spoke in praise of the government and its business-friendly initiatives.

He said the announcement of top industrialists, including Ambani, Adani, Mittal and Jindal, about their investment proposals in the state, gave a boost to the initiatives taken by the Chief Minister for industrial development. He said it augured well that the industrialists from the summit platform declared that they have immense faith in the leadership of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

He said when they planned the summit they expected investments of 2 lakh crore and later they thought they would get 5 lakh crore investments. But due to the efforts of the Chief Minister, the summit attracted investments worth 13.5 lakh crore. 

He said the Chief Minister instructed them to focus on reforms such as ease of doing business and infra facilities and opportunities in the State instead of going about on investment figures. About 100 delegates from 48 countries attended the summit and about 600 representatives from 40 countries expressed their opinion virtually. 

The Chief Minister constituted a committee comprising the Chief Secretary, Special Chief Secretary (Industries), Industries Director and others to ensure realisation of 90% of MoUs signed at the summit.
The committee will meet every month to review the progress of implementation of the MoUs. The new industrial policy to be announced by the State government will have more friendly initiatives to boost growth, he added.

