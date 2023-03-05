Political rowdyism will be finished if TDP comes to power, claims Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo and leader of opposition N Chandrababu Naidu called upon the advocate community to firmly resist the misuse of power by the ruling dispensations. Addressing the State-level legal cell of the TDP at a convention centre in Mangalagiri on Saturday, Naidu warned the advocates not to fall prey to the acts of the ruling party.

Stating that the atrocities of the YSRC government will be paid back with interest, Naidu called upon the advocate community to join hands with the party to end this dictatorial rule in the State, adding that those who firmly stand by the TDP now will be given top priority once the party is back in power “The TDP has the record of suppressing the extremists, fractionist and anti-communal forces, Not even the Britishers had the dictatorial leadership like this government. Political rowdyism will certainly be suppressed once the TDP forms the government again,” he added.

“I feel the need to wage a legal fight, along with political war, against the wicked policies of the YSRC government. I thank all the advocates who have been helping TDP leaders for the past four years, saving them from false cases being foiled against them. We need this support in the coming time too,” he said.

Observing that the policy of the TDP always is that not the rich but the highly educated should take a plunge into politics, the former chief minister recalled that it is the TDP that allotted party tickets to as many as 47 advocates in the elections.

“I have been a member of the State Legislative Assembly since 1978, but never witnessed this kind of situation in the State. The advocates, however, are getting full-time work under the atrocious rule of the YSRC but other systems have totally collapsed.”

