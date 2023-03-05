Home States Andhra Pradesh

Tribal sarpanch from Andhra Pradesh bags National award

Four drinking water tanks were desilted at a cost of Rs 1.30 crore.

Union Water Resources Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat felicitating Tellam Venkayamma in New Delhi on Saturday | Express

By KV Sailendra
RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Tellam Venkayamma, sarpanch of Buttayagudem, a remote tribal village in Jangareddygudem of Eluru district, received the prestigious national award Swachh Sujal Shakti Samman from Union Water Resources Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in New Delhi on Saturday for her contribution towards rainwater harvesting initiatives.

Speaking to TNIE, Eluru district collector Y Prasanna Venkatesh said that Buttayagudem sarpanch was selected for her initiatives in rooftop rainwater harvesting and implementation of new water conservation structures in the village. “She was instrumental in making the villagers come together to restore five water tanks in the region, thus, creating 10 lakh cubic metre of water storage capacity. Four drinking water tanks were desilted at a cost of Rs 1.30 crore. Moreover,  four overhead water storage tanks, besides six tanks exclusively for animals, and two check dams were constructed in the village.” 

Tellam Venkayamma said that she was surprised to get the prestigious award and vowed to protect the environment by conserving water at her village. She explained that the restoration works of five water tanks were taken up with the help of community participation. 

“Rooftop rainwater harvesting and traditional rainwater harvesting structures were constructed in the village. These works were taken up in government schools and office buildings in order to save water,” said Venkayamma while expressing joy.   

It is an award for villagers of Buttayagudem: Sarpanch

“It is an award for Buttayagudem villagers, District Collector Prasanna Venkatesh and water conservator officer Dundi Rambabu and assistant project officer K Prapulla Kumar and village secretary J Kiran. They took initiative to provide technology, funds, training to workers and motivation to our people. Now, Buttayagudem, a remote village in the district has got recognition at a national level,” said choked-up Venkayamma.

