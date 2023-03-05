Home States Andhra Pradesh

Will celebrate 125th birth anniversary of Alluri Sitarama Raju in Hyderabad: Kishan Reddy

The Union government has also planned a series of initiatives as part of the year-long celebration.

Published: 05th March 2023 10:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2023 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

G Kishan Reddy

Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The union government will organise the 125th birth anniversary celebrations of revolutionary freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju. Speaking to mediapersons here on Saturday Union Minister for Tourism G Kishan Reddy said as part of the 125th birth anniversary celebrations of Alluri the Centre will organise celebrations in Hyderabad and Delhi to pay tributes to the Indian revolutionary. 

The year-long celebrations kick-started last year when Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled an imposing 30-feet high bronze statue of Alluri in Bheemavaram on July 4. The Prime Minister then said the 125th birth anniversary of Alluri and the 100th anniversary of Rampa Kranti will be celebrated throughout the year. 

The Union government has also planned a series of initiatives as part of the year-long celebration. They include the restoration of the birthplace of Alluri Sitarama Raju at Pandrangi and Chintapalli Police Station (to mark 100 years of the Rampa Rebellion). Celebrations were also conducted at KD Peta and his birthplace in Pandrangi in the combined Visakhapatnam district. Alluri Sitarama Raju Memorial Tribal Freedom Fighters Museum is being built in Lambasingi. 

Kishan Reddy also said Rs 75 crore was allocated for the development of Lambasingi and Araku under the Bharat Darshan project. He said Rs 54 crore was sanctioned for the development of Simhachalam temple under the PRASAD scheme and tenders will be called to start the works soon.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Alluri Sitarama Raju 125th birth anniversary G Kishan Reddy
India Matters
A collage of Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao. (File Photo | PTI)
Stalin and KCR: A tale of two anti-BJP gatherings in South India
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Bihar's officials to visit Tamil Nadu, assist migrants' return to state
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Question mark on Opposition unity as Congress puts up dismal show in N-E
Maharashtra deputy CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis addresses a press conference. (File Photo | PTI)
Devendra Fadnavis takes U-turn over OPS, says they are positive about OPS implementation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp