Will celebrate 125th birth anniversary of Alluri Sitarama Raju in Hyderabad: Kishan Reddy

VISAKHAPATNAM: The union government will organise the 125th birth anniversary celebrations of revolutionary freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju. Speaking to mediapersons here on Saturday Union Minister for Tourism G Kishan Reddy said as part of the 125th birth anniversary celebrations of Alluri the Centre will organise celebrations in Hyderabad and Delhi to pay tributes to the Indian revolutionary.

The year-long celebrations kick-started last year when Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled an imposing 30-feet high bronze statue of Alluri in Bheemavaram on July 4. The Prime Minister then said the 125th birth anniversary of Alluri and the 100th anniversary of Rampa Kranti will be celebrated throughout the year.

The Union government has also planned a series of initiatives as part of the year-long celebration. They include the restoration of the birthplace of Alluri Sitarama Raju at Pandrangi and Chintapalli Police Station (to mark 100 years of the Rampa Rebellion). Celebrations were also conducted at KD Peta and his birthplace in Pandrangi in the combined Visakhapatnam district. Alluri Sitarama Raju Memorial Tribal Freedom Fighters Museum is being built in Lambasingi.

Kishan Reddy also said Rs 75 crore was allocated for the development of Lambasingi and Araku under the Bharat Darshan project. He said Rs 54 crore was sanctioned for the development of Simhachalam temple under the PRASAD scheme and tenders will be called to start the works soon.

