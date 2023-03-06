Home States Andhra Pradesh

Ahead of Ugadi Mahotsavam, Srisailam officials take stock of safety measures

Generally, devotees from Karnataka and few parts of Maharashtra attend Ugadi celebrations in Srisailam, while devotees from Telugu states attend Shivaratri Brahmotsavams.

Representational Image of shops gearing up to celebrate Ugadi. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: As the dates for the Ugadi Mahotsavam are drawing close, the authorities of Srisaila devasthanam organised a coordination meeting with Karnataka devotees on Sunday, to discuss on the safety measures being taken up for the smooth conduct of the event.

Generally, devotees from Karnataka and few parts of Maharashtra attend Ugadi celebrations in Srisailam, while devotees from Telugu states attend Shivaratri Brahmotsavams. Interestingly over 50 per cent of total arrivals from Karnataka and Maharashtra reach the temple on foot from their natives.

During the meeting held at Mahadevi Mallikarjuna temple in Rabkavi town of Bagalkot district in Karnataka on Sunday, Srisailam Devasthanam officials discussed with the elders of local Bhaktha Brundam teams.

Srisaila Jagadguru Peetadhipathi Sri Chennasiddarama Shivacharya Mahaswamy addressed the meeting as chief guest to this coordination meet presided by Srisaila Devasthanam main priest H Veera Swamy, Assistant executive officer Haridasu.

The Srisailam temple officials explained about the facilities and provisions which would be provided at Srisailam during the Ugadi Mahotsavams to be organised from March 19 to 23. Later the Srisailam Devasthanam officials also held Dharma Prachara programmes at two different towns in Rabkavi and Banhatti of Karnataka state.

As part of Dharma Prachara Shobha Yatra, Kalasa Yatra was also taken out in which around 350 women participated. Kalyanotsavam was held for the temple deities Swami and Ammavaru.

