CBI summons Avinash again, MP says he has busy schedule on March 6

Meanwhile, Avinash Reddy’s father Bhaskar Reddy was also scheduled to appear before the agency in Kadapa on Monday.

Published: 06th March 2023 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2023 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

YSRCP MP Avinash Reddy speaks to the media after his questioning by the CBI (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The CBI has reportedly served notices on Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy directing him to appear before it on Monday for questioning in the YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case. Avinash Reddy has already appeared before the investigating agency twice for questioning. Now, the MP is summoned by the CBI for the third time.

Avinash Reddy appeared before the CBI in Hyderabad on January 28 and February 24 for questioning. On February 24, emerging out of the CBI office, the MP said the agency did not inform that he would be called for questioning again.When the CBI reportedly served the notices on Saturday evening, Avinash Reddy had told them about his engagements scheduled for Monday.

Avinash Reddy is scheduled to attend various development programmes in Vempalle and Pulivendula and cited them as the reason for his inability to attend before the CBI in Hyderabad, sources said.The MP, however, was asked to appear before the CBI ‘without fail.’ It is learnt that Avinash Reddy had also sent a letter to the investigating agency in the evening on his inability to attend the questioning, but there was no response from the CBI.

Meanwhile, Avinash Reddy’s father Bhaskar Reddy was also scheduled to appear before the agency in Kadapa on Monday. The investigating agency had already served notices on Bhaskar Reddy in this regard.
In a related development, Swathi, wife of G Umamaheswar Reddy (Accused No 3 in Vivekananda Reddy murder case) told the media that two persons identified as Komma Parameswar Reddy and his son came to her house on Saturday afternoon, abused and attacked her. She said they threatened to kill her husband like Vivekananda Reddy,  once Umamaheswar Reddy comes out on bail.

She alleged that when they tried to attack her with a slipper, she ran into another room and locked herself.
Some people came and sent the duo out, she claimed and added that a case was registered in Pulivendula police station pertaining to the attack on her.

