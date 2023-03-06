Global Investors Summit success a reply to  CM’s critics: Balineni

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: “Since the beginning, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is moving ahead with a clear vision and he always thinks about the welfare of people and development of the state. After the Global Investors Summit, the entire country is looking towards AP as it has attracted a whopping Rs 13 lakh crore investments,” said Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, former minister and YCRC regional coordinator.

Speaking to the media on Sunday, the former minister said the grand success of the Global Investors Summit was a slap on the face of those who were spreading canards against the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government that it chased industrialists out of the State. Top industrialists attended the summit and signed MoUs with the AP government to take up several projects, providing employment to about 6 lakh people, he explained.

“Unlike the previous TDP regime, the YSRC government does not want publicity as it is really committed to the development of the State and welfare of the people,” he observed. Though Jagan came up with the proposal to set up three capitals as part of the decentralised development plan, it does not mean that he is not interested in developing Amaravati. “It needs Rs 1 lakh crore to develop capital Amaravati. If Vizag is made the executive capital of the State, it does not require more funds as it is an already developed city with adequate infrastructure. The decentralised development plan will ensure balanced regional growth,” he added.

