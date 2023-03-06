Home States Andhra Pradesh

Global Investors Summit success a reply to  CM’s critics: Balineni

Though Jagan came up with the proposal to set up three capitals as part of the decentralised development plan, it does not mean that he is not interested in developing Amaravati.

Published: 06th March 2023 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2023 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

Balineni Srinivasa Reddy

Andhra Pradesh minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: “Since the beginning, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is moving ahead with a clear vision and he always thinks about the welfare of people and development of the state. After the Global Investors Summit, the entire country is looking towards AP as it has attracted a whopping  Rs 13 lakh crore investments,” said Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, former minister and YCRC regional coordinator.

Speaking to the media on Sunday, the former minister said the grand success of the Global Investors Summit was a slap on the face of those who were spreading canards against the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government that it chased industrialists out of the State. Top industrialists attended the summit and signed MoUs with the AP government to take up several projects, providing employment to about 6 lakh people, he explained.

“Unlike the previous TDP regime, the YSRC government does not want publicity as it is really committed to the development of the State and welfare of the people,” he observed. Though Jagan came up with the proposal to set up three capitals as part of the decentralised development plan, it does not mean that he is not interested in developing  Amaravati. “It needs Rs 1 lakh crore to develop capital Amaravati. If Vizag is made the executive capital of the State, it does not require more funds as it is an already developed city with adequate infrastructure. The decentralised development plan will ensure balanced regional growth,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jagan Mohan Reddy Global Investors Summit TDP YSRC
India Matters
Security personnel deployed outside the residence of former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi during a visit of CBI officials in connection with the land for jobs scam case, in Patna. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs case: CBI team at residence of former Bihar CM Rabri Devi 
Rahul Gandhi during a lecture at Cambridge University. (Photo | Twitter, @sampitroda)
‘Never defamed my country’, says Rahul in UK
Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Uddhav Thackeray addresses supporters during a public rally, at Khed in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray criticizes BJP, Eknath Shinde in first public rally since EC order
The eyewitnesses said that a group of villagers, against whom the police have booked a case, came to the houses in the Dalit colony and started throwing logs of wood and they also poured petrol.
Karnataka: Case against 25 after houses of Dalit families set ablaze, members escape unhurt 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp