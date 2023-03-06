It’s not global, fake local summit: Nara Lokesh

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh on Sunday dubbed the just concluded Global Investors Summit in Visakhapatnam as ‘fake local summit.’Addressing a public meeting at Pileru in Annamayya district during his Yuva Galam Padayatra, Lokesh said, “It is really disgraceful that those who attended the summit to invest in the State have fought for gift articles. What is more ironical is that the Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) have been signed without using any papers.”

Companies like Lulu, Kia, Franklin Templeton, Amara Raja and others, which set up their units in the State were chased out by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy with his hungry for money. “As the industrialists were not able to meet the demand for ‘J’ tax, they left the State. As a result, lakhs of youths lost employment,’’ Lokesh alleged. The TDP general secretary said he would address the media on Monday to reveal the actual facts pertaining to the summit.

Even in Somalia, people will not fight how the so-called investors fought for food and gift items, Lokesh observed. “A benami company of Jagan had offered to invest Rs 76,000 crore, while an IT company with just 50 employees, has come forward to invest Rs 8,000 crore. Is it possible for these companies to make such huge investments?’’ he sought to know. All this drama is being played only to grab valuable lands in the cities, he charged. Alleging that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government had deceived employees, SCs, STs, minorities, women and all others, he accused the CM of taking the businessmen for a ride.

TIRUPATI: TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh on Sunday dubbed the just concluded Global Investors Summit in Visakhapatnam as ‘fake local summit.’Addressing a public meeting at Pileru in Annamayya district during his Yuva Galam Padayatra, Lokesh said, “It is really disgraceful that those who attended the summit to invest in the State have fought for gift articles. What is more ironical is that the Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) have been signed without using any papers.” Companies like Lulu, Kia, Franklin Templeton, Amara Raja and others, which set up their units in the State were chased out by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy with his hungry for money. “As the industrialists were not able to meet the demand for ‘J’ tax, they left the State. As a result, lakhs of youths lost employment,’’ Lokesh alleged. The TDP general secretary said he would address the media on Monday to reveal the actual facts pertaining to the summit. Even in Somalia, people will not fight how the so-called investors fought for food and gift items, Lokesh observed. “A benami company of Jagan had offered to invest Rs 76,000 crore, while an IT company with just 50 employees, has come forward to invest Rs 8,000 crore. Is it possible for these companies to make such huge investments?’’ he sought to know. All this drama is being played only to grab valuable lands in the cities, he charged. Alleging that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government had deceived employees, SCs, STs, minorities, women and all others, he accused the CM of taking the businessmen for a ride.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });