Pennar delta system modernisation fetches Nellore district CBIP Award

The district achieved the award in the Excellence in Integrated Water Resources Management category for the year 2022.

Published: 06th March 2023 08:29 AM



By D Surendra Kumar
Express News Service

NELLORE: Nellore district has bagged the Central Board of Irrigation & Power (CBIP) Award for modernising Pennar delta system by constructing Nellore barrage, Sangam barrage and other modernisation works. The district achieved the award in the Excellence in Integrated Water Resources Management category for the year 2022.

Pennar delta canal network system comprises two anicuts, Sangam anicut and Nellore anicut with their canal network and subsidiary tanks along with terminal storage reservoirs such as Kanigiri, Nellore and Survepalli. The total ayacut contemplated under Pennar Delta was 1,75,000 acres and the extent of ayacut developed is 2,47,000 acres. The modernisation of Pennar delta was completed in 2021-22 with the inauguration of Nellore and Sangam barrages with a revised cost of Rs 1,200 crore.

TAGS
Pennar delta system CBIP
