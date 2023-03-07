700 police personnel to be deployed for Singarayakonda fair in Andhra

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: As many as 700 police personnel would be deployed for security at Singarayakonda Sri Prasannanjaneya Swamy Tirunallu in Bapatla district to prevent untoward incidents, said Bapatla SP Vakul Jindal. He visited the temple and discussed the security arrangements for the fair on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that over 4 lakh devotees are expected to visit the temple and attend the fair to be conducted near the temple and all required arrangements are being made accordingly. He inspected the parking areas and instructed the officials to ensure to prevent traffic issues and any inconvenience to the devotees.

Later addressing Sankalapm- fight against drugs programme held at Bapatla Agricultural College, he said that students should be aware of the dangers of consuming drugs. Prakasam district Superintendent of Police Mallika Garg, college officials and students were also present.

