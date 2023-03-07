Home States Andhra Pradesh

700 police personnel to be deployed for Singarayakonda fair in Andhra

He inspected the parking areas and instructed the officials to ensure to prevent traffic issues and any inconvenience to the devotees.

Published: 07th March 2023 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2023 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

cops, police

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: As many as 700 police personnel would be deployed for security at Singarayakonda Sri Prasannanjaneya Swamy Tirunallu in Bapatla district to prevent untoward incidents, said Bapatla SP Vakul Jindal. He visited the temple and discussed the security arrangements for the fair on Monday. 

Speaking on the occasion, he said that over 4 lakh devotees are expected to visit the temple and attend the fair to be conducted near the temple and all required arrangements are being made accordingly. He inspected the parking areas and instructed the officials to ensure to prevent traffic issues and any inconvenience to the devotees.

Later addressing Sankalapm- fight against drugs programme held at Bapatla Agricultural College, he said that students should be aware of the dangers of consuming drugs. Prakasam district Superintendent of Police Mallika Garg, college officials and students were also present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Singarayakonda fair
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | ANI)
BJP ideology ‘cowardice’, says Rahul Gandhi in London; draws Thakur flak
Namrata Chindarkar.
‘Women are burdened, time-stretched, unpaid’: IIM-A professor Namrata Chindarkar
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
New guidelines to clip influencers’ wings
Both the Muslim and Hindu communities came together and attended the wedding ceremony.
Religious harmony: Muslim couple marry in temple run by Hindu group in Himachal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp