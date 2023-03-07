Andhra government's 'Family Physician' programme to be launched on March 15

Home States Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA:  The government’s flagship programme Family Physician concept will be launched officially on March 15 by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The family physician concept was implemented as a pilot in Tirupati since October 2022, which aimed at providing medical services at the doorstep of 2,000 people every month. 

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review of the Health Medical and Family Welfare Department with the minister for Health, Medical and Family Welfare Vidadala Rajani and other higher officials here on Monday at his camp office. 

During the review of the Family Physician concept, the officials told the Chief Minister that they are ready to launch the programme officially as the pilot project was successful across the state. 

During the review on Arogyasri, CM instructed the officials to place the complaint cell number on the Arogyasri Card, for the ease of the citizens to solve any complaints regarding Arogyasri services. 

“Cases of anaemia should be identified under Sampurna Poshan Plus scheme. All measures should be taken for easy supply of nutritious food to the needy through the Poshana Plus and it should be monitored regularly,” added the CM.  

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the 3rd phase YSR Kanti Velugu programme on the occasion and instructed the officials to map the people secretariate-wise for an eye checkup and also to concentrate on the dental checkups by preparing a plan of action.  

Already screening for 24,65,300 senior citizens, who crossed the age of 60, was completed under phase 3. The CM will now launch the phase 3 Kanti Velugu programme for the rest of the senior citizens in the state.  

Meanwhile, the officials explained to Chief Minister that so far 45,90,086 people have benefited the services of the Family Physician concept under the pilot project and explained the status of Kanti Velugu Phase 1,2 and on Nadu- Nedu works.

Chief Secretary Dr K S Jawahar Reddy, Principal Secretary (HM&FW) MT Krishna Babu, Secretary (Finance) N Gulzar, Commissioner Health and Family Welfare J Nivas, CEO of Arogyasri MN Harindraprasad, APMSIDC VC &MD D Muralidhar Reddy, and others were present.

