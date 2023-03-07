Annual Bhramotsavam in Vontimitta from March 31

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: In the wake of the annual Brahmotsavam and State Festival of Sri Sita Rama Kalyanam at Vontimitta Kodandaramalayam from March 31 to April 8, TTD JEO Veerabrahmam held a review meeting with all the department heads on Monday.

During the meeting at his chambers in TTD Administrative Building, the JEO directed officials concerned to prepare an action plan on various preparatory activities to be executed for the mega religious festival in Kadapa district.

He instructed the officials to complete the pending works as the event is just three weeks away. He also reviewed the arrangements of the deputation of officials and employees, deployment of Srivari Sevaks, accommodation, preparation of Talambralu, Annaprasadams, sanitation, engineering works, floral decorations, Bhajana teams, security measures etc.

He also directed the vigilance officials to coordinate with the local police and make necessary parking and security arrangements for the devotees especially at Kalyana Vedika on the day of celestial marriage on April 5. Officials were also instructed to make proper arrangements of drinking water and buttermilk. The JEO also directed the officials concerned over the electrical, floral decorations, printing and distribution of booklets etc

