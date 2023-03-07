Home States Andhra Pradesh

Annual Bhramotsavam in Vontimitta from March 31

The JEO also directed the officials concerned over the electrical, floral decorations, printing and distribution of booklets etc

Published: 07th March 2023 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2023 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

A procession as part of Sri Kodanda Rama Swamy Brahmotsavams in Vontimitta on Monday (File photo | Express)

A procession as part of Sri Kodanda Rama Swamy Brahmotsavams in Vontimitta on Monday (File photo | Express)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: In the wake of the annual Brahmotsavam and State Festival of Sri Sita Rama Kalyanam at Vontimitta Kodandaramalayam from March 31 to April 8, TTD JEO Veerabrahmam held a review meeting with all the department heads on Monday.

During the meeting at his chambers in TTD Administrative Building, the JEO directed officials concerned to prepare an action plan on various preparatory activities to be executed for the mega religious festival in Kadapa district.

He instructed the officials to complete the pending works as the event is just three weeks away. He also reviewed the arrangements of the deputation of officials and employees, deployment of Srivari Sevaks, accommodation, preparation of Talambralu, Annaprasadams, sanitation, engineering works, floral decorations, Bhajana teams, security measures etc.

He also directed the vigilance officials to coordinate with the local police and make necessary parking and security arrangements for the devotees especially at Kalyana Vedika on the day of celestial marriage on April 5. Officials were also instructed to make proper arrangements of drinking water and buttermilk. The JEO also directed the officials concerned over the electrical, floral decorations, printing and distribution of booklets etc

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | ANI)
BJP ideology ‘cowardice’, says Rahul Gandhi in London; draws Thakur flak
Namrata Chindarkar.
‘Women are burdened, time-stretched, unpaid’: IIM-A professor Namrata Chindarkar
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
New guidelines to clip influencers’ wings
Both the Muslim and Hindu communities came together and attended the wedding ceremony.
Religious harmony: Muslim couple marry in temple run by Hindu group in Himachal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp