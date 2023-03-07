CID questions P Narayana and others in Hyderabad over Amaravati land ‘scam’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Continuing the investigation into the alleged Amaravati land scam, sleuths of Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (APCID) reportedly carried out searches at the houses of former minister P Narayana and his daughters, Sindhura and Sarani, on Monday.

CID officials reportedly questioned the senior TDP leader over his alleged involvement in purchase of 65 acres from farmers in Amaravati, transactions made in 2015 and role of firms owned by his son-in-law and daughter. It is also learnt that simultaneous searches were carried out at the residences of Narayana’s daughters in Kukatpally and Madhapur.

According to sources, Narayana’s wife Ramadevi, Potluri Prameela, an employee at one of his companies and also a suspected benami, managing director of Ramakrishna Housing Society KPV Anjani Kumar, and others were quizzed in connection with the case.

It may be recalled that the Andhra Pradesh High Court had asked the APCID officials to question Ramadevi and Potluri Prameela, accused in the alleged Amaravati land scam, at their residences, while hearing three separate quash petitions filed by them on last Friday.

uring the searches conducted at the residences of Sindhura and Sarani, and other firms in Hyderabad last month, the CID officials reportedly learnt that huge funds were funnelled from the accounts of the TDP leader’s companies to those of Ramakrishna Housing Society. They were reportedly rerouted through illegal channels to pay to the farmers for the purchase of assigned lands illegally.

It is also learnt that the CID officials have reportedly obtained phone call recordings of Narayana and his daughter in which the latter spoke about transactions of land registrations in Amaravati before it was even announced as the capital.

They also reportedly seized incriminating documents pertaining to transactions for 148 acres of assigned lands in the capital region. The APCID has registered multiple cases against TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, P Narayana and others based on a cabinet sub-committee’s report on the alleged insider trading in the capital region, and Mangalagiri MLA Alla Rama Krishna Reddy’s complaint alleging illegal purchase of lands assigned to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Backward Classes (SCs, STs, and BCs) from various villages in the region.

