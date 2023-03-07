Guntur education department launches special action plan to improve SSC pass percentage

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The district education department has implemented a special action plan in order to ensure Class 10 students of Government High Schools secure good results in SSC examination this year. The district reported a low pass percentage of 67 per cent last year when the exams were conducted after two years gap due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nearly 400 government schools are there in the erstwhile district, with over 27,000 Class 10 students and about 16,000 students are in Palnadu district.

To cover the entire syllabus in time, the District Common Examination Board has given a specific timetable designed by subject experts to all the teachers as an integral part of the daily curriculum. They are also conducting additional classes for Class 10 students from 8 am to 9 am and 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

Speaking to TNIE, Guntur district education officer said, “We are taking all required action to improve the pass percentage this year.”

Special workbooks are being given to slow learners to make learning easy for them. As many as three formative assessments were conducted and fourth formative assessment would be conducted from March 10, she added. She said that clear progress in the results of the students was witnessed after these initiatives were implemented in the last summative assessment.

Ramaraju, a mathematics teacher at a municipal corporation school, said that they were strictly following the timetable given by the officials and the results were fruitful. They have also instructed the teachers to conduct simple and effective activities to motivate them.

