Kidnapped Mumbai boy found in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A six-year-old boy who was kidnapped by an unidentified woman in Mumbai a year ago was traced at Jaggayyapeta mandal in NTR district on Sunday night.

A team of Mumbai police traced the boy with the help of Jaggayyapeta police and handed over the victim to his parents. The police arrested the accused woman, who had kidnapped the boy, along with her friend. According to the Jaggayyapeta police, the boy was kidnapped in Mumbai in February 2022. Following which, a case was registered at the concerned police station.

During the investigation, the Mumbai police found that the accused P Sravani, who hails from Vijayawada, had kidnapped the boy and sold him to her friend Shilpa for Rs 2 lakh. Later, a couple from Dechupalem allegedly bought the boy for Rs 3 lakh. When Mumbai police arrested Sravani and her friend Shilpa, they revealed that the family was reportedly raising the boy as their child.

Police to find out if couple knew boy was kidnapped

“The boy was rescued by the Maharashtra police from the school’s annual day function and was taken back to the State on Sunday. The police informed the couple that the boy was not an orphan and was kidnapped from Mumbai. The family, who eventually let go of the boy were left in deep sorrow,” said the Jaggayyapeta police.

The police further said they are investigating the role of the couple whether they were raising the boy despite knowing that he was kidnapped or had adopted him on humanitarian grounds.

