No proper road, pregnant woman in Andhra delivers baby in forest en route hospital

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: In another case of civic apathy reported in Visakhapatnam district, a 22-year-old tribal woman was forced to deliver her baby in the forest area of Palamamidi. Reason: lack of proper road in the village. The kin had to carry the pregnant woman on two wheeler and travel to Mandebandha, situated about 3 km from Palamamidi.

Post delivery, the mother and the newborn were admitted to the hospital where they are reported to be healthy.

Sidiri Rambabu, husband of Sidiro Devi, told TNIE that his wife, who was nine months pregnant, was taken to PHC last week and the doctors said that there was still time for delivery. “Hence we came back.

On Tuesday, Devi started experiencing labour pains so we had to rush her to the hospital. But en route, Devi’s pain worsened and the women family members who accompanied us ensured safe delivery in the forest area itself,” he said.

Later, Devi along with the newborn trekked till Mandebandha from where she was shifted to the primary health centre at Tanjangi.

Not to be mentioned, there are as many as 150 tribals of Kond tribes belonging to 30 families at Palamamidi who are still deprived of basic facilities such as road, electricity and safe drinking water. Girijana Sangham Chintapalle mandal leader Korra Prasad demanded the government to provide road facility and other basic amenities in Palamamidi village.

The tribals said they laid a pathway that is suitable for only two-wheelers. “We have pleaded to the administration for a pucca road, but to no avail. A linking road to the city will end many of our woes,” they added.

