Share details of firms present at Global Investors Summit, demands Nara Lokesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP general secretary on Monday asked the State government why it was not providing details of how many companies and which ones attended the Global Investors Summit held in Visakhapatnam. “If agreements have been inked with 378 companies, why names of only 70 companies have been revealed. What happened to the other companies?” he asked and pointed out that during N Chandrababu Naidu’s regime all the details were uploaded online.

Speaking to reporters at Vepulabayalu village in Peleru mandal of Annamayya district on Monday during his ongoing padayatra, Yuva Galam, Lokesh highlighted the details of the industries established and jobs created during the TDP’s tenure (2014-2019).

Asserting that it was under the TDP government that several industries were established in all districts of the State, party general secretary Nara Lokesh said, “Former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu himself is a brand for investors. He showed decentralisation of development.”

Terming the Global Investors Summit, a local fake summit, Lokesh claimed that the State government’s only aim was to loot public money and valuable lands in various parts of the State. He maintained that the summit was in no way beneficial to the State, but just helped Jagan to cheat the public again.

“Jagan went to Davos for the World Economic Forum in a charter flight, spending Rs 12 crore. However, he entered into agreements with only Aurobindo, Greenko and Adani there. He once again signed MoUs with the same companies at the Vizag summit, not once but three times,” Lokesh alleged and added, “Agreements can be signed with these three companies in a hotel over a cup of coffee. In fact, there is no need to spend money even for a coffee to sign an MoU with Aurobindo.”

VIJAYAWADA: TDP general secretary on Monday asked the State government why it was not providing details of how many companies and which ones attended the Global Investors Summit held in Visakhapatnam. “If agreements have been inked with 378 companies, why names of only 70 companies have been revealed. What happened to the other companies?” he asked and pointed out that during N Chandrababu Naidu’s regime all the details were uploaded online. Speaking to reporters at Vepulabayalu village in Peleru mandal of Annamayya district on Monday during his ongoing padayatra, Yuva Galam, Lokesh highlighted the details of the industries established and jobs created during the TDP’s tenure (2014-2019). Asserting that it was under the TDP government that several industries were established in all districts of the State, party general secretary Nara Lokesh said, “Former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu himself is a brand for investors. He showed decentralisation of development.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Terming the Global Investors Summit, a local fake summit, Lokesh claimed that the State government’s only aim was to loot public money and valuable lands in various parts of the State. He maintained that the summit was in no way beneficial to the State, but just helped Jagan to cheat the public again. “Jagan went to Davos for the World Economic Forum in a charter flight, spending Rs 12 crore. However, he entered into agreements with only Aurobindo, Greenko and Adani there. He once again signed MoUs with the same companies at the Vizag summit, not once but three times,” Lokesh alleged and added, “Agreements can be signed with these three companies in a hotel over a cup of coffee. In fact, there is no need to spend money even for a coffee to sign an MoU with Aurobindo.”