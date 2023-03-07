Home States Andhra Pradesh

Take action to stop digging at Polavaram canal, Andhra High Court to government

A division bench, comprising Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice V Radhakrishna Krupasagar, directed the government to file a report. 

Published: 07th March 2023 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2023 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh High Court

Andhra Pradesh High Court

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Taking a serious view of digging at the Polavaram Right Main Canal for gravel and soil in Gannavaram, Vijayawada Rural and Agirapalle mandals of erstwhile Krishna district, the High Court on Monday directed the State government to take immediate action to stop digging of the canal bund.   

The HC was hearing a PIL filed by Pilli Surendrabababu of Keesarapalle village in Gannavaram mandal stating that the canal was being dug up by private people for gravel and soil, which is weakening the bund. He sought the court’s intervention to protect the bund and direct the government to register criminal cases against those responsible for it. 

A division bench, comprising Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice V Radhakrishna Krupasagar, directed the government to file a report. 

It also allowed the petitioner to serve individual notices to secretary, ministry of environment and forest, and few other private persons.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Polavaram canal Andhra High Court 
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | ANI)
BJP ideology ‘cowardice’, says Rahul Gandhi in London; draws Thakur flak
Namrata Chindarkar.
‘Women are burdened, time-stretched, unpaid’: IIM-A professor Namrata Chindarkar
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
New guidelines to clip influencers’ wings
Both the Muslim and Hindu communities came together and attended the wedding ceremony.
Religious harmony: Muslim couple marry in temple run by Hindu group in Himachal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp