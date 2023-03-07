Take action to stop digging at Polavaram canal, Andhra High Court to government

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Taking a serious view of digging at the Polavaram Right Main Canal for gravel and soil in Gannavaram, Vijayawada Rural and Agirapalle mandals of erstwhile Krishna district, the High Court on Monday directed the State government to take immediate action to stop digging of the canal bund.

The HC was hearing a PIL filed by Pilli Surendrabababu of Keesarapalle village in Gannavaram mandal stating that the canal was being dug up by private people for gravel and soil, which is weakening the bund. He sought the court’s intervention to protect the bund and direct the government to register criminal cases against those responsible for it.

A division bench, comprising Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice V Radhakrishna Krupasagar, directed the government to file a report.

It also allowed the petitioner to serve individual notices to secretary, ministry of environment and forest, and few other private persons.

