Viveka murder case: CBI notice on YS Avinash Reddy for fourth time

YSRCP MP Avinash Reddy speaks to the media after his questioning by the CBI (PhotO | EPS)

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Officials of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) have once again summoned Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy to appear before it on March 10 for questioning in the YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case. This is the fourth time notice has been served on the YSRC leader. 

The Kadapa MP has already appeared twice before the investigating agency and was asked to come once again to its office in Hyderabad on Monday. Avinash informed the agency that he could not appear as the notice was served just two days in advance and as he was preoccupied with official engagements.

Following this, officials of the investigating agency visited Avinash’s residence at Pulivendula on Sunday night and issued the notice to him. 

Speaking to reporters, the legislator said he would appear before the investigating agency on March 10 and added that his father Bhaskar Reddy, too,  would appear for questioning before the agency in Kadapa on March 12.

So far, Avinash has been summoned by the CBI on January 28 and February 24. He would be questioned for the third time in less than three months.

Notices were also issued to his father Bhaskar Reddy twice. When he was asked to appear before the investigating agency on February 23 at Kadapa Central Prison Guest House, he did not appear for questioning. With this, the CBI served the notices on him for the second time. According to CBI sources, one of the accused in the case met Bhaskar Reddy at his house in Pulivendula on the day of the murder. 
CBI sleuths might question him about the meeting, sources added.

