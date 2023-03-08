Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to kick start ‘Jaganannaku Chebudam’ on March 23

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will kickstart the Jaganannaku Chebudam programme, which is an improvisation of the existing Spandana, on March 23. Jagan has come up with the innovative programme to listen to the public grievances and resolve them on the spot, if possible.

Under Spandana, the District Collectors, Superintendents of Police, Municipal Commissioners and other senior officials are receiving grievances from people every Monday and resolving them in a time bound manner. Under ‘Jaganannaku Chebudam’, people can directly report their grievances to the Chief Minister’s Office through a dedicated phone line. Though the programme was scheduled for launch in November last year, it was postponed.

On Tuesday, Jagan reviewed the development programmes and welfare schemes that his government would take up in the coming days. Some of them were halted due to the MLC elections as the model code of conduct is in force. The MLC elections are scheduled be held on March 13.

Discussing the arrangements for the budget session of the State Assembly, Jagan said the session will commence on March 14. The Business Advisory Committee will fix the number of working days and agenda. The State government will launch serving ragi java (finger millets malt) to school children in the mid-day meal on March 10 as the election code does not come in its way.

Earlier, it was announced that ragi java would be added to to the Goru Muddha scheme being implemented in schools from March 2. For its implementation for three years, the school education department has signed an MoU with Sri Satya Sai Central Trust.

During the review, it was decided to release funds to eligible students under the total fee reimbursement scheme on March 18, announce the names of best volunteers on March 22 on the occasion of Ugadi, conduct YSR Asara from March 25 to April 5, Jagananna Vasathi Deevena on March 31, felicitate the best volunteers on April 10 and launch EBC Nestham on April 18 and the family doctor concept on April 6.

