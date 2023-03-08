Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh HC allows ED to freeze bank accounts of TDP leader JC Prabhakar Reddy's benamis

The ED found that crores of Rupees involved in the money laundering case was stashed in the bank accounts belonging to Gopal Reddy, managing partner, his wife Lakshmi Devi and son.

Published: 08th March 2023 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2023 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday allowed the Enforcement Directorate to issue orders for freezing bank accounts belonging to benamis of TDP leader JC Prabhakar Reddy, who is facing allegations of amassing crores of rupees by selling BS III vehicles that were bought from Ashok Leyland as scrap as BS IV vehicles.

Hearing a petition filed by Prabhakar Reddy’s benami Chavva Gopal Reddy, his wife and son challenging the e-mails sent by the assistant director of ED to banks asking them to freeze their accounts, Justice Ravi Nath Tilhari said as per Section 17 of the Money Laundering Act, the ED can freeze the bank accounts.

The orders will be in force for 15 days. However, the court said as the orders to freeze the accounts were not issued as per Section 17 of the Act, e-mails sent previously by the ED assistant director asking the banks to freeze the accounts of the trio stand cancelled. Now, the ED can issue orders as per the Act, he said. The ED found that crores of Rupees involved in the money laundering case was stashed in the bank accounts belonging to Gopal Reddy, managing partner of Gopal Reddy and Co, his wife Lakshmi Devi and son Vishnuvardhan Reddy.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh HC ED JC Prabhakar Reddy
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
560 fishermen from Gujarat languishing in Pakistani jails: State government
Image used for representational purpose only.
First batch of command course for women officers to begin this month
Image used for representational purpose only.
‘Prisons fare poorly in menstrual hygiene’
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with UK's Members of Parliament, academics, journalists, community leaders in London.(Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi again equates RSS with Muslim Brotherhood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp