Andhra Pradesh HC seeks details of procedure from State Level Police Recruitment Board

The wanted the court to refer the issue to an expert committee and at the same time allow them to attend the physical fitness test.

Published: 08th March 2023 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2023 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh HC

Andhra Pradesh High Court. (File photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday directed the State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) to submit details of the procedure followed when the suggested answers to the questions are wrong.

Further hearing in the case was adjourned to March 9. Jalagam Sahaja and 79 others filed a petition in the High Court complaining that answers for eight questions in the written test for police recruitment were not properly determined.

The wanted the court to refer the issue to an expert committee and at the same time allow them to attend the physical fitness test. Hearing the petition, Justice Nimmagadda Venkateswarlu directed the SLPRB to submit what procedure is adopted in such cases.

EOs temple custodians: HC

The AP High Court stated that temple executive officers are not subordinates of their higher officials, but temple custodians, when it comes to safeguarding temple properties and assets.

Hearing a petition objecting to handing over two acres of land belonging to Kanchi Kamakshi Ekambareswar a Swamy temple to private persons, a division bench said the EOs should act independently in protecting the temple assets.

Agreeing to the plea of the temple EO, who sought time to file a counter, the court adjourned the case hearing to March 21.

