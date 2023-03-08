AP Health Minister Rajini directs officials to promote generic drugs

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Health, Medical and Family Welfare Vidadala Rajini on Tuesday instructed officials to promote generic drugs. She was speaking at an event held by the State government at Nirmala Pharmacy College in Mangalagiri on Tuesday to mark Jan Aushadhi Diwas.

Explaining that quality drugs at affordable price can be found in generic medical shops, Rajini instructed drug inspectors to take responsibility for creating awareness among the public on generic medicines.

A total of 1,759 types of medicines and 280 surgical equipments are available in generic drug stores at low cost, she pointed out.

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Health, Medical and Family Welfare Vidadala Rajini on Tuesday instructed officials to promote generic drugs. She was speaking at an event held by the State government at Nirmala Pharmacy College in Mangalagiri on Tuesday to mark Jan Aushadhi Diwas. Explaining that quality drugs at affordable price can be found in generic medical shops, Rajini instructed drug inspectors to take responsibility for creating awareness among the public on generic medicines. A total of 1,759 types of medicines and 280 surgical equipments are available in generic drug stores at low cost, she pointed out.