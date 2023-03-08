Bapatla, Prakasam cops jointly launch fight against drugs programme in AP

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: With an initiative to increase awareness among public against illegal transportation and consumption of drugs, Bapatla and Prakasam district police departments have jointly launched Sankalpam- Fight Against Drugs program.The main objective of this program is eradicating drugs taking root in educational institutions, said Bapatla SP Vakul Jindal. He along with Praksam SP Mallika Garg launched this program at an event held at Bapatla Engineering College.

As part of this, the police are planning to conduct awareness programs on the ill effects of drug use, legal action, punishments, and how to get rid of drug addiction in an innovative way, as to attract teenagers and students and make it more impactful. On Tuesday, an awareness program was held at QUIZ College in Ongole.

Further explaining the features of this initiative, Vakul Jindal said that a committee will be formed against drug use in college, and drop box would be set up through which the students, parents, teachers, and other personnel could write the information about drugs.

The committee will read it and seek the help of police for appropriate action. While it is started as fun and a new adventure, students might get easily addicted to these which would push them to extremes and even commit thefts, chain snatching, and other crimes, started Prakasam SP Mallika Garg. She also warned of stringent action if anyone is manipulating innocent young people and students by selling drugs to them.

Later both SPs administered the Sankalp pledge and presented Drugs Aware Institution certificate to the college for being part of this program. If people have any information about any distributors or vendors, they can call the SHO of the concerned police station of SP Bapatla helpline number 8333813228, PRakasam district WhatsApp number 912102266 SEB toll free number 14500 and give information, and the details of the informants would be kept confidential, they informed.

