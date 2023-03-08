Gender equity, educating men need of hour: Visakhapatnam IRS officer

Usha Peri By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: As the world celebrates International Women’s Day on March 8, it is important to reflect on the progress made in the fight for gender equality and the work that remains to be done. From politics and business to sports and arts, women have shattered glass ceilings, paving the way for future generations. Despite these achievements, women still face discrimination and oppression in many forms, making it more important than ever to support the advancement of women’s rights.

“Women are making significant progress. There is no doubt about it. The fact that we see so many women occupying several leadership positions in various fields is definitely a sign of progress,” IRS officer and assistant commissioner of Central GST (Visakhapatnam) Swethaa Suresh opined.

Addressing the need to embrace equity, she stated that gender equity is about bridging the gap between the two and not about empowering one over the other. Elaborating on gender equity, she explained, “When we speak about workplace harassment, we only speak about women, and not much about their male counterparts. Even in cases of child abuse, there is a need to look out for boys and not just girls.”

Citing women’s security in society as the one aspect that has been worrisome over the years, she said, “We still don’t feel comfortable stepping out of our homes at night. The pace at which localities are becoming safe for women is not the same everywhere, however, it can be much faster. Irrespective of who is in power, women’s security is considered a top priority.”

Stressing the need to speak about women empowerment at home, Swethaa said, “We should speak out on the issues that we see around us on a daily basis.”A law graduate, Ooha Mahanti is carrying forward her grandfather Ganapathi Rao’s legacy of serving the needy in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and Visakhapatnam districts through Rural Development Welfare Society (RDWS), an NGO.

“Of the five years of my experience in providing services in the tribal pockets of north coastal Andhra districts, a significant change was seen only when both women and men were taught about equality, employment, and rights. It is not always about sensitising and teaching values to women. The same has to be taught to men to make them understand the concepts of equality and rights,” she explained.

Collective efforts are needed to empower women: Vasireddy Padma

Women empowerment should start at home, AP Women’s Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma said while speaking at an event organised by Spruhaapthi Charitable Trust and Rotary Club of Vijayawada Midtown at Siddhartha Women’s College on Tuesday. Padma further noted that collective efforts are needed to ensure the empowerment of women. The organisers gave Women Spotlight Awards to family court Judge Indira Priyadarsini, gynaecologist Dr Sanakkayala Aruna, Sasi Education Institutions director B Supriya and others

VISAKHAPATNAM: As the world celebrates International Women’s Day on March 8, it is important to reflect on the progress made in the fight for gender equality and the work that remains to be done. From politics and business to sports and arts, women have shattered glass ceilings, paving the way for future generations. Despite these achievements, women still face discrimination and oppression in many forms, making it more important than ever to support the advancement of women’s rights. “Women are making significant progress. There is no doubt about it. The fact that we see so many women occupying several leadership positions in various fields is definitely a sign of progress,” IRS officer and assistant commissioner of Central GST (Visakhapatnam) Swethaa Suresh opined. Addressing the need to embrace equity, she stated that gender equity is about bridging the gap between the two and not about empowering one over the other. Elaborating on gender equity, she explained, “When we speak about workplace harassment, we only speak about women, and not much about their male counterparts. Even in cases of child abuse, there is a need to look out for boys and not just girls.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Citing women’s security in society as the one aspect that has been worrisome over the years, she said, “We still don’t feel comfortable stepping out of our homes at night. The pace at which localities are becoming safe for women is not the same everywhere, however, it can be much faster. Irrespective of who is in power, women’s security is considered a top priority.” Stressing the need to speak about women empowerment at home, Swethaa said, “We should speak out on the issues that we see around us on a daily basis.”A law graduate, Ooha Mahanti is carrying forward her grandfather Ganapathi Rao’s legacy of serving the needy in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and Visakhapatnam districts through Rural Development Welfare Society (RDWS), an NGO. “Of the five years of my experience in providing services in the tribal pockets of north coastal Andhra districts, a significant change was seen only when both women and men were taught about equality, employment, and rights. It is not always about sensitising and teaching values to women. The same has to be taught to men to make them understand the concepts of equality and rights,” she explained. Collective efforts are needed to empower women: Vasireddy Padma Women empowerment should start at home, AP Women’s Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma said while speaking at an event organised by Spruhaapthi Charitable Trust and Rotary Club of Vijayawada Midtown at Siddhartha Women’s College on Tuesday. Padma further noted that collective efforts are needed to ensure the empowerment of women. The organisers gave Women Spotlight Awards to family court Judge Indira Priyadarsini, gynaecologist Dr Sanakkayala Aruna, Sasi Education Institutions director B Supriya and others