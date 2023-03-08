Guntur officials gear up to tackle fire accidents

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Even as the summer season is around the corner, the rise in mercury levels has put the Guntur fire service department on its toes. With as many as 385 fire mishaps being reported from 2022-2023 till January with 8 people losing their lives and Rs 3.57 crore properties lost in the erstwhile Guntur district, authorities have come up with a series of initiatives to fight the fire accidents this summer.

The fire service department has collaborated with the Institute of Public Enterprise (IPE) to identify all places vulnerable to fire mishaps so that it can accordingly gear up its personnel and equipment to deal with fires in the State. It will be availing the services of IPE to prepare a fire analysis report over 45-day time during summer.

The organisation will study all places and institutions vulnerable to fire mishaps, like industrial estates, commercial complexes, petrol and LPG bunks, gated communities, government and private buildings, residential and non-residential buildings, and godowns, where flammable materials are stored. IPE would make an assessment of the chances and intensity of fire mishaps at such places.

It will come up with a series of recommendations on how to mitigate fire mishaps and fight them. Along with this, the officials are also planning to conduct awareness programmes vigorously and educate people on the measures to be taken during summer to prevent fire mishaps and rescue themselves in case of emergency.

GUNTUR: Even as the summer season is around the corner, the rise in mercury levels has put the Guntur fire service department on its toes. With as many as 385 fire mishaps being reported from 2022-2023 till January with 8 people losing their lives and Rs 3.57 crore properties lost in the erstwhile Guntur district, authorities have come up with a series of initiatives to fight the fire accidents this summer. The fire service department has collaborated with the Institute of Public Enterprise (IPE) to identify all places vulnerable to fire mishaps so that it can accordingly gear up its personnel and equipment to deal with fires in the State. It will be availing the services of IPE to prepare a fire analysis report over 45-day time during summer. The organisation will study all places and institutions vulnerable to fire mishaps, like industrial estates, commercial complexes, petrol and LPG bunks, gated communities, government and private buildings, residential and non-residential buildings, and godowns, where flammable materials are stored. IPE would make an assessment of the chances and intensity of fire mishaps at such places.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); It will come up with a series of recommendations on how to mitigate fire mishaps and fight them. Along with this, the officials are also planning to conduct awareness programmes vigorously and educate people on the measures to be taken during summer to prevent fire mishaps and rescue themselves in case of emergency.