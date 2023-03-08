Home States Andhra Pradesh

Guntur officials gear up to tackle fire accidents

Fire service dept and IPE to identify places vulnerable to mishaps ahead of summer

Published: 08th March 2023 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2023 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Even as the summer season is around the corner, the rise in mercury levels has put the Guntur fire service department on its toes. With as many as 385 fire mishaps being reported from 2022-2023 till January with 8 people losing their lives and Rs 3.57 crore properties lost in the erstwhile Guntur district, authorities have come up with a series of initiatives to fight the fire accidents this summer.

The fire service department has collaborated with the Institute of Public Enterprise (IPE) to identify all places vulnerable to fire mishaps so that it can accordingly gear up its personnel and equipment to deal with fires in the State. It will be availing the services of IPE to prepare a fire analysis report over 45-day time during summer.

The organisation will study all places and institutions vulnerable to fire mishaps, like industrial estates, commercial complexes, petrol and LPG bunks, gated communities, government and private buildings, residential and non-residential buildings, and godowns, where flammable materials are stored. IPE would make an assessment of the chances and intensity of fire mishaps at such places.

It will come up with a series of recommendations on how to mitigate fire mishaps and fight them. Along with this, the officials are also planning to conduct awareness programmes vigorously and educate people on the measures to be taken during summer to prevent fire mishaps and rescue themselves in case of emergency.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
fire accidents Guntur
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
560 fishermen from Gujarat languishing in Pakistani jails: State government
Image used for representational purpose only.
First batch of command course for women officers to begin this month
Image used for representational purpose only.
‘Prisons fare poorly in menstrual hygiene’
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with UK's Members of Parliament, academics, journalists, community leaders in London.(Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi again equates RSS with Muslim Brotherhood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp