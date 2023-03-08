Home States Andhra Pradesh

Guntur Municipal Corporation launches helpline number for water issues

The entire city gets water from Takkellapadu and Sangam Jagarlamudi plants.

Published: 08th March 2023 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2023 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

drinking water

(Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: In order to address water shortage issues and resolve them, GMC has set up a special call center, informed GMC Commissioner Kirthi Chekuri in a statement here on Tuesday. As the population of Guntur city is increasing over the last few years, people in the faraway areas and merged villagers are reportedly suffering due to water scarcity.

GMC has taken up major repair works to prevent water leakages in major areas and cut water supply for a week in various parts of the city. People can call 0863 2345103, 104, 105 to report any delay in supply or water shortage.

Currently, the population of the city is around 10 lakh and about 125 million gallons of water is being supplied to the people every day. The entire city gets water from Takkellapadu and Sangam Jagarlamudi plants.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GMC Guntur Municipal Corporation
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
560 fishermen from Gujarat languishing in Pakistani jails: State government
Image used for representational purpose only.
First batch of command course for women officers to begin this month
Image used for representational purpose only.
‘Prisons fare poorly in menstrual hygiene’
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with UK's Members of Parliament, academics, journalists, community leaders in London.(Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi again equates RSS with Muslim Brotherhood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp