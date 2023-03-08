Guntur Municipal Corporation launches helpline number for water issues

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: In order to address water shortage issues and resolve them, GMC has set up a special call center, informed GMC Commissioner Kirthi Chekuri in a statement here on Tuesday. As the population of Guntur city is increasing over the last few years, people in the faraway areas and merged villagers are reportedly suffering due to water scarcity. GMC has taken up major repair works to prevent water leakages in major areas and cut water supply for a week in various parts of the city. People can call 0863 2345103, 104, 105 to report any delay in supply or water shortage. Currently, the population of the city is around 10 lakh and about 125 million gallons of water is being supplied to the people every day. The entire city gets water from Takkellapadu and Sangam Jagarlamudi plants.