Mega hunt for tigress, 100 CCTVs to be installed to find mother of four cubs in AP

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: As many as 100 additional CCTV cameras will be set up to trap the movement of the mother tigress whose four cubs were rescued near Peddagummadapuram village in Nagarjunasagar Srisailam Tiger Reserve (NSTR) under Nallamalla’s Musalimadugu forest section in Nandyal district on Monday, Srisailam field director of project tiger (FDPT) Sreenivasa Reddy said on Tuesday. He added that 40 special cameras have been arranged at the spot where the cubs, all female, were found.

The forest officer explained that their aim is to reunite the cubs with their mother.Terming the incident rare, additional chief conservator of forests (vigilance) K Gopinath said if the mother tigress is not traced, they will take a decision on how to provide care for the cubs based on norms of the Tiger Conservation Act.

Elaborating, Gopinath explained that a tigress abandons her cubs when she is unable to hunt, due to threat from humans and other predators or when she is ill or injury and has to prioritise her survival.Meanwhile, special teams on Tuesday arrived at the veterinary hospital Bairluti in Nallamala Forest to monitor the health of the cubs.

