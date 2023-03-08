TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu seeks votes in AP MLC elections

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu appealed to the electorate to vote for the Telugu Desam candidates in the MLC elections to three graduates’ constituencies. Holding a teleconference with TDP activists on Tuesday, Naidu accused the ruling YSRC of committing several irregularities.

“The YSRC, which has the habit of indulging in irregularities in all the elections, is planning to repeat the same in the MLC elections. It is hatching a conspiracy to somehow win the MLC polls by registering bogus voters,” he observed.

Alleging that bogus voters were identified on a large scale as several non-graduates and many outsiders were enrolled as voters, he said the errant officials behind the enrolment of bogus voters would have to face legal consequences. He urged the TDP activists to lodge complaints against bogus voters in the local police stations, besides writing to the Election Commission, mentioning the names of bogus voters and the officials behind enrolling them as voters.

TDP cadres should strongly resist the anti-democratic practices of the ruling YSRC. As the polling date is fast approaching, the TDP supremo asked the party activists to intensify their campaign and reach out to all the voters.

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu appealed to the electorate to vote for the Telugu Desam candidates in the MLC elections to three graduates’ constituencies. Holding a teleconference with TDP activists on Tuesday, Naidu accused the ruling YSRC of committing several irregularities. “The YSRC, which has the habit of indulging in irregularities in all the elections, is planning to repeat the same in the MLC elections. It is hatching a conspiracy to somehow win the MLC polls by registering bogus voters,” he observed. Alleging that bogus voters were identified on a large scale as several non-graduates and many outsiders were enrolled as voters, he said the errant officials behind the enrolment of bogus voters would have to face legal consequences. He urged the TDP activists to lodge complaints against bogus voters in the local police stations, besides writing to the Election Commission, mentioning the names of bogus voters and the officials behind enrolling them as voters.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); TDP cadres should strongly resist the anti-democratic practices of the ruling YSRC. As the polling date is fast approaching, the TDP supremo asked the party activists to intensify their campaign and reach out to all the voters.