Home States Andhra Pradesh

Tourism sector signed 129 MoUs worth Rs 21,941 crore at GIS: AP Minister RK Roja

Andhra Pradesh also stood first in religious tourism, third in general tourism and fourth in exports.

Published: 08th March 2023 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2023 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

YSRC MLA RK Roja. (File Photo)

YSRC MLA RK Roja. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 129 MoUs pertaining to tourism sector with a total investment of Rs 21,941 crore were signed during the Global Investors Summit held in Visakhapatnam on March 3 and 4, said Minister for Tourism RK Roja.

Speaking to mediapersons on Tuesday, Roja said the MoUs will provide employment to 41,412 people once they materialise. Investment proposals in such a large volume in tourism sector were not received by investors summits held in  Uttar Pradesh, Punjapb, Rajasthan and Karnataka earlier. She attributed the success of investors summit to the image of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. She celebrated the GIS success by cutting a cake at the Secretariat in Velagapudi.

Jagan’s able administration enabled Andhra Pradesh achieve a growth rate of 11.43% GSDP and stand first for the third consecutive year in Ease of Doing Business.Andhra Pradesh also stood first in religious tourism, third in general tourism and fourth in exports. Trusting Jagan’s leadership, top industrialists had come forward to make huge investments in the State, she said.

She said an action plan is being evolved and two committees at the Special Chief Secretary (Tourism) and APTDC Managing Director levels are being formed to ensure that 129 MoUs become a reality in one year.   “We have created an investor-friendly atmosphere in the State. Tourism sector has much potential and the government is giving due importance to it to achieve growth,” she observed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RK Roja AP tourism Global Investors Summit
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
560 fishermen from Gujarat languishing in Pakistani jails: State government
Image used for representational purpose only.
First batch of command course for women officers to begin this month
Image used for representational purpose only.
‘Prisons fare poorly in menstrual hygiene’
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with UK's Members of Parliament, academics, journalists, community leaders in London.(Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi again equates RSS with Muslim Brotherhood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp