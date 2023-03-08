Tourism sector signed 129 MoUs worth Rs 21,941 crore at GIS: AP Minister RK Roja

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 129 MoUs pertaining to tourism sector with a total investment of Rs 21,941 crore were signed during the Global Investors Summit held in Visakhapatnam on March 3 and 4, said Minister for Tourism RK Roja.

Speaking to mediapersons on Tuesday, Roja said the MoUs will provide employment to 41,412 people once they materialise. Investment proposals in such a large volume in tourism sector were not received by investors summits held in Uttar Pradesh, Punjapb, Rajasthan and Karnataka earlier. She attributed the success of investors summit to the image of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. She celebrated the GIS success by cutting a cake at the Secretariat in Velagapudi.

Jagan’s able administration enabled Andhra Pradesh achieve a growth rate of 11.43% GSDP and stand first for the third consecutive year in Ease of Doing Business.Andhra Pradesh also stood first in religious tourism, third in general tourism and fourth in exports. Trusting Jagan’s leadership, top industrialists had come forward to make huge investments in the State, she said.

She said an action plan is being evolved and two committees at the Special Chief Secretary (Tourism) and APTDC Managing Director levels are being formed to ensure that 129 MoUs become a reality in one year. “We have created an investor-friendly atmosphere in the State. Tourism sector has much potential and the government is giving due importance to it to achieve growth,” she observed.

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 129 MoUs pertaining to tourism sector with a total investment of Rs 21,941 crore were signed during the Global Investors Summit held in Visakhapatnam on March 3 and 4, said Minister for Tourism RK Roja. Speaking to mediapersons on Tuesday, Roja said the MoUs will provide employment to 41,412 people once they materialise. Investment proposals in such a large volume in tourism sector were not received by investors summits held in Uttar Pradesh, Punjapb, Rajasthan and Karnataka earlier. She attributed the success of investors summit to the image of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. She celebrated the GIS success by cutting a cake at the Secretariat in Velagapudi. Jagan’s able administration enabled Andhra Pradesh achieve a growth rate of 11.43% GSDP and stand first for the third consecutive year in Ease of Doing Business.Andhra Pradesh also stood first in religious tourism, third in general tourism and fourth in exports. Trusting Jagan’s leadership, top industrialists had come forward to make huge investments in the State, she said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); She said an action plan is being evolved and two committees at the Special Chief Secretary (Tourism) and APTDC Managing Director levels are being formed to ensure that 129 MoUs become a reality in one year. “We have created an investor-friendly atmosphere in the State. Tourism sector has much potential and the government is giving due importance to it to achieve growth,” she observed.