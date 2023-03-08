Women’s role in growth of society underlined: Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh HC
VIJAYAWADA: Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court Prashant Kumar Mishra said without giving due importance to women, who are half of the population, the society cannot move ahead on the pat h of development. Participating in a programme organised on the HC premises on the eve of International Women’s Day, the Chief Justice said in giving women their due, India takes the lead. Justice Bhanumathi, Justice V Sujatha and Justice Pratap Venkata Jyothirmayee emphasised the need for increase in the number of women judges in the AP High Court. Senior advocate Bhaskar Lakshmi and others also spoke.