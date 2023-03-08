YSRC leader Subba Reddy terms MLC polls semi-finals to AP general elections

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: TTD Chairman and YSRC regional coordinator YV Subba Reddy described the MLC polls as semi-finals for the next general elections. Speaking to mediapersons on Tuesday, Subba Reddy said a win in the MLC polls with a huge margin would give an impetus to the YSRC prospects in the next general elections.

The majority of YSRC in the MLC polls should also reflect the people’s support to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s proposal to make Visakhapatnam executive capital of the State as part of the decentralised development plan. Hence, graduate voters should give their massive mandate to the YSRC nominee in the MLC elections, he said.

MP R Krishnaiah said the number of welfare programmes being implemented by the YSRC government had surprised several other States. Andhra Pradesh, under the leadership of Jagan, had become a model for the entire country in ensuring social justice, he said, highlighting the allotment of majority MLC seats for BCs for their political empowerment.

Hence, BCs should give their mandate to the YSRC candidate in the MLC polls, he said. YSRC candidate S Sudhakar exuded confidence of his victory as the party is committed to economic development, welfare and social justice.

