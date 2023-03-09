Home States Andhra Pradesh

AP forest authorities mull releasing four tiger cubs into forest

Speaking to reporters at Atmakur forest division office, forest department deputy director G Vignesh Appavu said their staff were putting all efforts to trace Tigress 108.

Published: 09th March 2023 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2023 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

The four cubs that were rescued near Peddagummadapuram village

The four cubs that were rescued near Peddagummadapuram village

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Three days on, search for the missing mother tigress that had abandoned its four cubs near Peddagummadapuram village under Nallamalla’s Musalimadugu forest section in Nandyal district on March 6 continued on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters at Atmakur forest division office, forest department deputy director G Vignesh Appavu said their staff were putting all efforts to trace Tigress 108. He added given the territorial nature of wild cats, the tigress would not venture into other areas. “We are contemplating releasing the four tiger cubs into the forest hoping that they can reunite with the tigress,” Vignesh elaborated.

“We have collected the pugmark near Peddagummadapuram village. However, it is still not confirmed whether the pugmark is of the mother tigress. According to a shepherd, a tiger was traced in the forest near the village. We are investigating the matter,”he said. The forest department deployed additional 300 staff to trace the tigress in the Nallamalla forest range.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
tigress
India Matters
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. (File photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi liquor scam: ED questions Sisodia second time in Tihar
Represemntational image.
UP: Man transporting cows shot at by unidentified people
Narendra Modi with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese before the start of the fourth test cricket match between India and Australia.(Photo | PTI)
Diplomacy in times of cricket: A Motera Thursday with Modi and Albanese
Veteran Bollywood actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood actor-director Satish Kaushik dies at 66

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp