AP government lays emphasis on realising GIS proposals

VIJAYAWADA: After the successful conduct of Global Investors Summit, which attracted investment proposals to the tune of Rs 13.41 lakh crore, the Industries Department officials are confident of realising the maximum number of proposals. The government signed as many as 378 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with a total investment of Rs 13.41 lakh crore to generate more than six lakh jobs in the State.

Though the government succeeded in getting investment proposals more than expected, the question remains here how many of them will materialise? As the ruling dispensation made several allegations against the previous TDP regime saying that the investment proposals signed were confined to papers, now the focus is on the present government and hence it is making every effort to get the maximum number of proposals materialised.

To tap more investments by realising most of the proposals, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has already constituted a committee under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary. On the other hand, the Industries Department officials are hopeful that the new industrial policy 2023-28 to be rolled out by the government soon, contains several attractive features to promote rapid industrialisation in the State by extending enough handholding to investors.

Advisor to Government (Industries) Lanka Sridhar told TNIE that the new industrial policy will be unveiled after March 18. As the election code of conduct is in force till that date, the new industrial policy will be released by the CM after it is lifted. All the land acquisition with regard to the greenfield international airport at Bhogapuram has also been completed. The ground-breaking ceremony is likely to be held before the end of March, he added.

