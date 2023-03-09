Congress deplores delay in salary payment to staff in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) found fault with the State government for not paying the salaries of employees on time. In February, Sunkara Padmasree, APCC working president, sought information about the payment of salaries to the ministers and public representatives from the government under the Right to Information Act. Recently, she received a reply that salaries are being paid to them on the first of every month. "When the government is able to pay salaries for its ministers, MLAs and MLCs promptly, what sin did the employees and pensioners commit for being denied the same treatment," she asked. "It is a pity that employees, who serve people, have to plead the government for prompt payment of salaries, which is their right," she observed.