Home States Andhra Pradesh

EAPCET for MPC to be held in Andhra Pradesh from May 15 to 18

Students appearing for EAPCET, ECET and ICET can download their hall tickets on May 7, April 28 and May 20.

Published: 09th March 2023 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2023 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

exam

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: EAPCET (Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test) for MPC stream will be conducted between May 15 and 18, and on May 22 and 23 for BiPC stream, Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) announced on Wednesday.

ECET (Engineering Common Entrance Test - Lateral Entry) will be held on May 5 and ICET (Integrated Common Entrance Test - MBA/MCA) on May 24 and 25. APSCHE will conduct the tests for admission into various Under Graduate and Post Graduate courses for the academic year 2023-24. Students appearing for EAPCET, ECET and ICET can download their hall tickets on May 7, April 28 and May 20. If students submit the online application before April 15 for EAPCET, before April 10 for ECET and before April 19 for ICET, no late fee will be imposed. Late fee ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 10,000 will be applicable, if students submit their forms after deadline, depending on the delay in submitting the application.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
EAPCET MPC Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. (File photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi liquor scam: ED questions Sisodia second time in Tihar
Represemntational image.
UP: Man transporting cows shot at by unidentified people
Narendra Modi with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese before the start of the fourth test cricket match between India and Australia.(Photo | PTI)
Diplomacy in times of cricket: A Motera Thursday with Modi and Albanese
Veteran Bollywood actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood actor-director Satish Kaushik dies at 66

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp