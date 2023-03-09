EAPCET for MPC to be held in Andhra Pradesh from May 15 to 18

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: EAPCET (Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test) for MPC stream will be conducted between May 15 and 18, and on May 22 and 23 for BiPC stream, Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) announced on Wednesday.

ECET (Engineering Common Entrance Test - Lateral Entry) will be held on May 5 and ICET (Integrated Common Entrance Test - MBA/MCA) on May 24 and 25. APSCHE will conduct the tests for admission into various Under Graduate and Post Graduate courses for the academic year 2023-24. Students appearing for EAPCET, ECET and ICET can download their hall tickets on May 7, April 28 and May 20. If students submit the online application before April 15 for EAPCET, before April 10 for ECET and before April 19 for ICET, no late fee will be imposed. Late fee ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 10,000 will be applicable, if students submit their forms after deadline, depending on the delay in submitting the application.

