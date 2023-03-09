Home States Andhra Pradesh

My mother was my first teacher: TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu

Earlier, Vangalapudi Anitha, president of the women wing of the TDP, said there is no respect or security for women under the YSRC rule.

Published: 09th March 2023 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2023 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: During a virtual interaction with women from 100 different places as part of ‘CBN Connect’ programme, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu described his mother, Ammanamma, as his first teacher.

“Though illiterate, she raised me with discipline,” Naidu said and spoke on topics such as women empowerment, safety, education, welfare and government policies to mark International Women’s Day. Besides elaborating on the various schemes rolled out by the TDP government to benefit women, Naidu accused the current YSRC government of burdening women with hefty taxes and price hike.

In Annamayya district, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh interacted with women representatives at the Chintaparthi campsite in Pileru Assembly segment during his ongoing padayatra, Yuva Galam. Lokesh accused YSRC MLAs of speaking ill about his mother “who has no connections with politics.” He opined that lessons should be introduced from KG-level to teach the kids how to respect women.

Further, he said, “There is absolutely no security for women under the YSRC rule. As per the Central government’s statistics, 56,000 women have been subjected to various kinds of harassment, while atrocities have been committed against 900 women in the past four years.”

Earlier, Vangalapudi Anitha, president of the women wing of the TDP, said there is no respect or security for women under the YSRC rule.“Atrocities against women have increased after Jagan Mohan Reddy became the Chief Minister of the State,” she alleged.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
N Chandrababu Naidu TDP
India Matters
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. (File photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi liquor scam: ED questions Sisodia second time in Tihar
Represemntational image.
UP: Man transporting cows shot at by unidentified people
Narendra Modi with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese before the start of the fourth test cricket match between India and Australia.(Photo | PTI)
Diplomacy in times of cricket: A Motera Thursday with Modi and Albanese
Veteran Bollywood actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood actor-director Satish Kaushik dies at 66

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp