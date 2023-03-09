My mother was my first teacher: TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: During a virtual interaction with women from 100 different places as part of ‘CBN Connect’ programme, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu described his mother, Ammanamma, as his first teacher.

“Though illiterate, she raised me with discipline,” Naidu said and spoke on topics such as women empowerment, safety, education, welfare and government policies to mark International Women’s Day. Besides elaborating on the various schemes rolled out by the TDP government to benefit women, Naidu accused the current YSRC government of burdening women with hefty taxes and price hike.

In Annamayya district, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh interacted with women representatives at the Chintaparthi campsite in Pileru Assembly segment during his ongoing padayatra, Yuva Galam. Lokesh accused YSRC MLAs of speaking ill about his mother “who has no connections with politics.” He opined that lessons should be introduced from KG-level to teach the kids how to respect women.

Further, he said, “There is absolutely no security for women under the YSRC rule. As per the Central government’s statistics, 56,000 women have been subjected to various kinds of harassment, while atrocities have been committed against 900 women in the past four years.”

Earlier, Vangalapudi Anitha, president of the women wing of the TDP, said there is no respect or security for women under the YSRC rule.“Atrocities against women have increased after Jagan Mohan Reddy became the Chief Minister of the State,” she alleged.

