Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP will wage legal battle on skill development project issue: PAC Chairman Keshav

The MoU with Siemens clearly defined what it should do and what its sister concern Design Tech should do, he stated.

Published: 09th March 2023 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2023 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

TDP MLA Payyavula Keshav

TDP MLA Payyavula Keshav

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Accusing the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government of levelling baseless charges against the previous TDP regime with regard to the skill development project, Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairman Payyavula Keshav announced that his party would wage a legal battle on it to reveal the facts.

Speaking to mediapersons through Zoom on Wednesday, Keshav asked whether the CID, which claimed that funds were deposited in the accounts of some TDP leaders, could give the details of the account holders.

“Jagan, who destroyed the skill development project aimed at empowering the youth, is shamelessly making baseless charges against the TDP,” he remarked. He pointed out that the same Siemens had entered into agreements with six State governments before signing a Memorandum of Understanding with the AP government. “Are the Chief Ministers of all the six States to are partners in the corruption charge?” he questioned.

“It is almost four years since Jagan came to power and why all these years has he remained silent without deciding anything on this matter,” Keshav asked. Siemens is a German-based company and it has offices in over 160 countries. After learning that it is training the youth in Gujarat and studying its activities, the previous TDP government signed the Memorandum of Understanding with the company, he explained.

“If Siemens commits a mistake, how Naidu is responsible for that,” he asked. The MoU with Siemens clearly defined what it should do and what its sister concern Design Tech should do, he stated. Sending a strong warning to the ruling YSRC leaders that they will have to pay a very heavy price if they make baseless charges and spread cooked-up stories against the TDP, Keshav felt that the YSRC had brought up the skill development project issue only to divert the public attention from the CBI probe into the murder of  YS Vivekananda Reddy.

“The Chief Minister is now worried as YSRC MP YS Avinash Reddy has been summoned by the CBI for questioning in the Vivekananda Reddy murder case and thus he is levelling such baseless charges against the TDP to divert the attention of the public,” the PAC Chairman observed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TDP skill development project Payyavula Keshav
India Matters
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. (File photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi liquor scam: ED questions Sisodia second time in Tihar
Represemntational image.
UP: Man transporting cows shot at by unidentified people
Narendra Modi with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese before the start of the fourth test cricket match between India and Australia.(Photo | PTI)
Diplomacy in times of cricket: A Motera Thursday with Modi and Albanese
Veteran Bollywood actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood actor-director Satish Kaushik dies at 66

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp