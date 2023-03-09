TDP will wage legal battle on skill development project issue: PAC Chairman Keshav

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Accusing the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government of levelling baseless charges against the previous TDP regime with regard to the skill development project, Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairman Payyavula Keshav announced that his party would wage a legal battle on it to reveal the facts.

Speaking to mediapersons through Zoom on Wednesday, Keshav asked whether the CID, which claimed that funds were deposited in the accounts of some TDP leaders, could give the details of the account holders.

“Jagan, who destroyed the skill development project aimed at empowering the youth, is shamelessly making baseless charges against the TDP,” he remarked. He pointed out that the same Siemens had entered into agreements with six State governments before signing a Memorandum of Understanding with the AP government. “Are the Chief Ministers of all the six States to are partners in the corruption charge?” he questioned.

“It is almost four years since Jagan came to power and why all these years has he remained silent without deciding anything on this matter,” Keshav asked. Siemens is a German-based company and it has offices in over 160 countries. After learning that it is training the youth in Gujarat and studying its activities, the previous TDP government signed the Memorandum of Understanding with the company, he explained.

“If Siemens commits a mistake, how Naidu is responsible for that,” he asked. The MoU with Siemens clearly defined what it should do and what its sister concern Design Tech should do, he stated. Sending a strong warning to the ruling YSRC leaders that they will have to pay a very heavy price if they make baseless charges and spread cooked-up stories against the TDP, Keshav felt that the YSRC had brought up the skill development project issue only to divert the public attention from the CBI probe into the murder of YS Vivekananda Reddy.

“The Chief Minister is now worried as YSRC MP YS Avinash Reddy has been summoned by the CBI for questioning in the Vivekananda Reddy murder case and thus he is levelling such baseless charges against the TDP to divert the attention of the public,” the PAC Chairman observed.

VIJAYAWADA: Accusing the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government of levelling baseless charges against the previous TDP regime with regard to the skill development project, Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairman Payyavula Keshav announced that his party would wage a legal battle on it to reveal the facts. Speaking to mediapersons through Zoom on Wednesday, Keshav asked whether the CID, which claimed that funds were deposited in the accounts of some TDP leaders, could give the details of the account holders. “Jagan, who destroyed the skill development project aimed at empowering the youth, is shamelessly making baseless charges against the TDP,” he remarked. He pointed out that the same Siemens had entered into agreements with six State governments before signing a Memorandum of Understanding with the AP government. “Are the Chief Ministers of all the six States to are partners in the corruption charge?” he questioned.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “It is almost four years since Jagan came to power and why all these years has he remained silent without deciding anything on this matter,” Keshav asked. Siemens is a German-based company and it has offices in over 160 countries. After learning that it is training the youth in Gujarat and studying its activities, the previous TDP government signed the Memorandum of Understanding with the company, he explained. “If Siemens commits a mistake, how Naidu is responsible for that,” he asked. The MoU with Siemens clearly defined what it should do and what its sister concern Design Tech should do, he stated. Sending a strong warning to the ruling YSRC leaders that they will have to pay a very heavy price if they make baseless charges and spread cooked-up stories against the TDP, Keshav felt that the YSRC had brought up the skill development project issue only to divert the public attention from the CBI probe into the murder of YS Vivekananda Reddy. “The Chief Minister is now worried as YSRC MP YS Avinash Reddy has been summoned by the CBI for questioning in the Vivekananda Reddy murder case and thus he is levelling such baseless charges against the TDP to divert the attention of the public,” the PAC Chairman observed.