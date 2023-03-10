Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh BJP chief confident of winning in MLC election

However, the government advisors are getting their salaries on the first day of every month.

BJP Andhra Pradesh unit president Somu Veerraju ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: BJP State president Somu Veerraju said the party has a record of winning North Andhra Graduates’ MLC Constituency thrice and they are going ahead with a plan to win the poll.Speaking to mediapersons on Thursday,  he said, “The YSRC will lose the three MLC seats due to anti-incumbency sentiment among people.”

No one knows when DA of employees will be paid and salaries are also being delayed.  However, the government advisors are getting their salaries on the first day of every month. The employees should not yield to the pressure tactics of the YSRC government and support the BJP in the elections to get their demands resolved, he said, demanding a white paper on utility of advisors.

